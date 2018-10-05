MoPH Confirms Taliban Makes Use of Government Health Services

(Last Updated On: October 5, 2018)

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) confirms that the Taliban and their families get benefit of the government’s healthcare services in some provinces.

The Minister of Public Heath Feruzuddin Feruz on Friday said that they are providing healthcare services with no differentiation.

“The Taliban are against the government, not their families, that is why health services should be provided for them,” he said.

The Ministry of Interior, however, said that the Taliban make use of the government facilities in 13 districts which are under high-security threats, adding that it makes efforts to limit the insurgent groups’ access to government services.

This comes as the MoPH provides health services through 2,700 medical centers across the country – the centers which even treating the Taliban being wounded in the battlefields.

“This act of the health ministry treason against the soldiers and people who are not getting proper treatment,” said Abdul Hadi Quraishi, a former military officer.

The MoPH figures indicate that about 40 percent of the citizens are deprived of health services across the country due to a number of reasons including insecurity.