MoPH confirms four new cases of polio
The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said Tuesday that four positive cases of wild Poliovirus have been reported since the beginning of this year in Afghanistan.
According to the Ministry, three cases were recorded in Kunduz province and one in Ghazni.
Jawid Hazhir, a spokesman for the MoPH, stated: “Four positive cases [of poliovirus] were recorded of which three cases were registered in Kunduz province and another positive case was reported in Ghazni province.”
A number of Afghan doctors stated that the Kunduz outbreak was due to insecurity and lack of health care services which resulted in children not being vaccinated.
Earlier this month, the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) announced that it would launch the second round of its polio vaccine campaign from 20 to 23 December, targeting 9.9 million children aged 0-59 months.
UNICEF said in a statement that the November 2021 campaign delivered polio vaccinations to 8.5 million children under the age of five, including 2.4 million children who were vaccinated for the first time in over three years.
“We are intensifying efforts to reach the maximum number of children across the country, but we need sustained access to rapidly build immunity against polio, especially in areas we have not been able to reach in the last few years,” said Dr. Dapeng Luo, WHO Representative in Afghanistan.
“The November campaign was a massive leap forward and the upcoming campaign will further strengthen the progress we are making. Six more campaigns are planned for 2022 and we must ensure they are implemented timely and reach all children,” he said.
Almost 10 million children targeted in national polio immunization campaign
The fourth round of the national polio immunization campaign in Afghanistan is scheduled to start Monday and will be synchronized with Pakistan to improve cross-border polio eradication efforts.
According to a statement issued by UNICEF, the campaign will run until Thursday and aims to reach 9.9 million children aged 0-59 months across the country.
In the South and East regions, and provinces of Paktia and Ghazni in the South East, Ghor in the West, and Balkh in the North, the campaign will run a week later, from 20 to 23 December.
This is the second campaign to reach children in areas previously inaccessible by the polio program.
Four wild poliovirus type 1 cases have been reported in the country so far. The first WPV1 case of 2021 was reported in January 2021 from Ghazni province in the Southeast region, while the other three cases were reported in October and November from Kunduz province.
Afghans raise concern over rising cost of pharmaceuticals
Afghans said Sunday that the cost of pharmaceutical drugs has doubled in the past month, on the back of a collapsing economy and struggling health sector.
“The medicine that costs 200 or 300 AFG, has now increased to 600 or 700 AFG. We urge the government to help the people and solve the problems,” said Hafizullah, a Kabul resident.
“[The price of] medicine has increased, it is imported,” said Mohammad Yaqoob, another Kabul resident.
Ministry of Public Health officials said Sunday that a commission has been established to monitor the price of pharmaceuticals on the market.
“A commission led by the deputy minister of public health will monitor the quality of medicine at the bazaar,” said Dr. Javed Hazher, spokesman for the Ministry of Health.
“Some countries have assisted Afghanistan [with medicine] and the aid will be continued Inshallah,” he said.
Afghanistan’s Medicine Union attributed the sharp price increase to the weak Afghani against the US dollar.
“First of all there is a difference in the exchange rate. Supply is low and demand is high and imports are not [back to] normal,” said Nimatullah Tawab Stanikzai, deputy head of the union.
Pharmacists meanwhile have voiced concern over the shortage of drugs.
“Prices have increased by 30% to 50%, and import routes are closed,” said Abdullah Masoumi, one Kabul pharmacist.
This comes amid an ongoing crisis in the health sector in the country and with limited supplies available a number of hospitals and clinics have had to close their doors.
WHO calls for $378 million to prevent collapse of health centers
World Health Organization (WHO) officials on Tuesday said they have requested $378 million in aid in order to prevent Afghanistan’s health services from collapsing.
Dr Jamshed Tanoli, WHO’s health sector coordinater, said during a visit to Kandahar province on Monday, along with UN officials, that efforts are underway to keep 2,331 health centers open in Afghanistan.
“We are advocating to convince World Bank, USAID, and the European Union to sustain the funding to ensure that after June 22 we should have a medium to long term strategy to ensure the continuity of health services… also to focus on the COVID-19 as a whole you know the surveillance and laboratories expansion including the treatment centers,,” said Tanoli.
This comes after WHO warned earlier that Afghanistan’s health system is close to collapsing.
“We came here to let you know that we are here to serve the people of Afghanistan,” he said adding that the head of the cluster has requested almost 378 million (dollars).
“So that we are advocating Inshallah to get those funds to ensure the continuity of the services through the NGOs and of course through UN agencies and through all the partners,” said Tanoli.
United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan (UNDP) meanwhile said that the UN will play a greater role in the development of Afghanistan.
“So we are not here to provide the people a package of food, there are other agencies that do that. We are here to see how the people can have enough income to buy their own food,” said Abdullah Al Dardari, head of UNDP in Afghanistan.
The Kandahar governor, on the other hand, said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is taking serious measures to provide security for international aid organizations.
“Necessary aid should be delivered for Afghan people. People face a lot of problems. Most people in Dand, Arghistan, Arghandab, Panjwayi and Zhari have been displaced. They lost their houses during US bombardments, now they don’t have any shelter,” said Haji Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, Kandahar’s governor.
This comes as many UN aid agencies warn of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.
