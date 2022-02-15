Money exchangers protest against Biden’s move to use funds for 9/11 victims

(Last Updated On: February 15, 2022)

Hundreds of money exchangers and members of the private sector on Tuesday protested in Kabul against US President Joe Biden’s decision to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to pay victims of the 9/11 attack and use for humanitarian aid.

The protestors called on the US to release all Afghan assets and return the full amount of about $7 billion to Afghanistan.

They also urged the international community to take steps to help secure the funds for Afghanistan.

“We want the United Nations to hand over all Afghanistan’s money to Afghans. We have a lot of problems,” said Rohullah, one protestor.

“The US president’s decision contravenes all international laws. We Afghans never handed over our assets to Americans,” said Abdul Matin, another protestor.

Members of the private sector and money exchangers union said that Afghans were not involved in the 9/11 attacks and that the US can’t hand over Afghanistan’s money to pay 9/11 attack victims.

“We urge the international community to hand over Afghanistan’s money. The US president’s decision is against all laws,” said Qazi Mir Afghan Safi, head of the money exchangers’ union.

“The $3.5 billion that Biden allocated for compensation [for 9/11 victims] is rightfully the money of Afghans and should be returned,” said Abdurahman Zerak, a member of the money exchange market, Sarai Shahzada.

Economic analysts meanwhile have also called on the United Nations (UN) to prevent the implementation of Biden’s decision.

“The US president’s decision is very cruel and controlling. It contradicts all international political and economic principles, it is not forgivable,” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.

Afghan officials meanwhile say that Biden’s decision will have an adverse effect on the country’s already struggling economy and that poverty levels will increase considerably.