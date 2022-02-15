Latest News
Money exchangers protest against Biden’s move to use funds for 9/11 victims
Hundreds of money exchangers and members of the private sector on Tuesday protested in Kabul against US President Joe Biden’s decision to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets to pay victims of the 9/11 attack and use for humanitarian aid.
The protestors called on the US to release all Afghan assets and return the full amount of about $7 billion to Afghanistan.
They also urged the international community to take steps to help secure the funds for Afghanistan.
“We want the United Nations to hand over all Afghanistan’s money to Afghans. We have a lot of problems,” said Rohullah, one protestor.
“The US president’s decision contravenes all international laws. We Afghans never handed over our assets to Americans,” said Abdul Matin, another protestor.
Members of the private sector and money exchangers union said that Afghans were not involved in the 9/11 attacks and that the US can’t hand over Afghanistan’s money to pay 9/11 attack victims.
“We urge the international community to hand over Afghanistan’s money. The US president’s decision is against all laws,” said Qazi Mir Afghan Safi, head of the money exchangers’ union.
“The $3.5 billion that Biden allocated for compensation [for 9/11 victims] is rightfully the money of Afghans and should be returned,” said Abdurahman Zerak, a member of the money exchange market, Sarai Shahzada.
Economic analysts meanwhile have also called on the United Nations (UN) to prevent the implementation of Biden’s decision.
“The US president’s decision is very cruel and controlling. It contradicts all international political and economic principles, it is not forgivable,” said Taj Mohammad Talish, an economic analyst.
Afghan officials meanwhile say that Biden’s decision will have an adverse effect on the country’s already struggling economy and that poverty levels will increase considerably.
Latest News
IEA marks 33rd anniversary of the Soviet pullout from Afghanistan
Today, 15 February 2022 marks the 33rd anniversary of the defeat and withdrawal of the former Soviet Army from Afghanistan.
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on Tuesday acknowleged the victory in a statement and said it was “a glorious day in the history of Afghanistan”.
“The freedom and identity of countries depend on their efforts and masterpieces. Afghans have tested positive in this field three times in the last century, taking back and protecting the freedom and independence of their country,” the IEA’s statement read.
The IEA also stated that “our country has just been liberated from occupation for the third time”, which shows that “the feeling of freedom among Afghans is strong and they have a strong will to defend their religion and country”.
“We hope that the aggressor countries have learned many lessons from the invasions and the re-liberation of the Afghans in the last century and leave the path of enmity and hostility with our nation,” read the statement.
According to the statement, Afghans are a “peaceful and secure people but every time their peace and security has been turned into a war by foreign aggression, opportunities have been taken away from them”.
“We do not want to invade any country’s territory and we want other countries to respect each other and live in security,” the statement read.
Calling on Afghans, the IEA said that Afghans must remain vigilant against any conspiracies and plots and follow in the footsteps of their ancestors and defend the freedom and independence of their country.
Thirty-three years ago, on 15 February 1989, the former Soviet Union announced its complete withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, ending a nine-year war that claimed the lives of millions of Afghans.
In 1979 the Soviet Union entered then neighboring Afghanistan in the hope of shoring up the newly-established pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. Quickly almost 100,000 Soviet Union soldiers took control of major cities and highways around the country, but war soon broke out with the rise of the Mujahideen.
The war lasted nine years and, in that time, an estimated one million civilians, including children, were killed, along with 90,000 Mujahideen fighters, more than 20,000 Afghan troops and over 14,000 Soviet soldiers.
Latest News
Defense ministry urges Afghan military students abroad to return home
Afghanistan Acting Defense Minister Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob Mujahid said Tuesday that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) continues working to form a 110,000-member army.
In an interview with a state-owned media outlet, Mujahid stated around 80,000 have been enrolled to join the Afghan new army.
Mujahid also called on Afghan students who went abroad for military training to return home. He also called on former government officers to resume their jobs.
“The country is expected to have a 110,000-member army in the future. I call on all military students who were sent abroad for training by the former government to return to the country and take part in the development of their homeland,” Mujahid said.
Mujahid, meanwhile, denied Pakistan’s claims that Afghanistan land is being used against Islamabad, stating that Kabul has pledged that it does not allow militant groups to operate inside Afghanistan against foreign countries.
“I reject this [claims] and we have promised the world that Afghanistan will not be used against anyone. If the world remains committed, we assure all countries that our land will not be used against them,” Mujahid added.
He noted that ISIS-K militants are not a threat to Afghanistan security as the group has been repressed in the country.
Latest News
Imran Khan pledges more development help to Afghanistan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to Afghan students studying in Pakistan and said they would play a crucial role in rebuilding their country.
In a series of tweets on Monday night, Mansoor Ahmad Khan, Pakistan’s envoy to Kabul, said after having chaired the 4th meeting of the Apex Committee on Cooperation with Afghanistan, Khan stated that “Afghan students studying in Pakistani Universities will help in playing a vital role for development of Afghanistan and will continue to strengthen people to people contacts between the two countries”.
Khan said that scholarship programs for Afghan students would continue and all necessary resources will be made available.
While discussing the potential of bilateral trade opportunities between Pakistan and Afghanistan, Imran Khan said that Pakistan “accords top priority to business-to-business relationships & communication projects”.
Citing Imran Khan, Mansoor Khan said Pakistan will also support hospitals and work to build better road and rail connectivity between the two countries.
He also said they will strengthen people-to-people contacts between the two countries.
Pakistan helped build in Afghanistan as well as work to build even greater road and rail connectivity with Afghanistan.
