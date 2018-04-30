Monday’s Twin Blasts in Kabul Strongly Condemned

(Last Updated On: April 30, 2018 5:56 pm)

The two back-back to explosions on Monday in Kabul’s most protected zone that left at least 25 people including nine journalists have been strongly condemned.

The Presidential Palace in a statement described the twin bombings in Kabul against freedom of speech and humanity.

“In today’s terrorist incident, unfortunately, several journalists of media were martyred and wounded. Freedom of speech is one of the important achievements of the government and people. This achievement will be protected and preserved with full strength,” the statement said.

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said on Twitter “I am very saddened by the terrorist attack on civilians and journalists in Kabul today. Attack on media is attack on democracy and an effort to silence the voice of voiceless. I condemn today’s terrorist attacks and wish speedy recoveries for those wounded.”

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) in a statement said that the attacks caused untold human suffering to Afghan families.

“UNAMA condemns them in the strongest possible terms,” said Tadamichi Yamamoto, the Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan and head of UNAMA.

“I am furthermore outraged by the attack which appears to have deliberately targeted journalists; this attack, coming just ahead of World Press Freedom Day, is a direct assault on freedom of expression,” said Yamamoto.

“There is no justification whatsoever for such attacks,” said the UN envoy. “Those who have organized and enabled these attacks must be brought to justice and held to account.”

NATO and its Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan have denounced the bombings as cowardly.

NATO’s senior civilian representative Cornelius Zimmermann in a statement said that he condemned “today’s cowardly attacks on civilians and journalists in Kabul.”

“We offer our sincere condolences to the families of those killed and wounded, and we stand with our Afghan partners in defeating those who would threaten the people of this country, whose cries for peace are being ignored,” Resolute Support commander General John Nicholson said.

“Make no mistake, the enemies of Afghanistan cannot win. Actions like this only strengthen our steadfast commitment to the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

The U.S. embassy in Kabul in a statement said: “The United States strongly condemns today’s savage bombings in Kabul. We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and colleagues of all the victims, including a number of brave journalists among the dead and injured. Where media are in danger, all other human rights are under greater threat.”

“We stand with the people and government of Afghanistan in their fight against terrorism and commend the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces for their continuous efforts to keep Afghanistan safe in the face of such cowardly attacks,” the statement read.

UK embassy in Kabul said on Twitter: “Strongly condemn the attacks in Kabul today. Loss of life of civilians and journalists is a tragedy. The UK remains committed to supporting Afghanistan in the face of these atrocities.”

The attacks took place at around 08:30 am in Shashdarak area of Kabul City when two suicide bombers detonated their explosives among civilians including journalists in the area, one after another in a short space of time.