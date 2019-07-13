MoMP Stresses On Being More Intensive Regarding Mines’s Contracts

(Last Updated On: July 13, 2019)

The officials of the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum say that thereafter they will be stricter and more intensive regarding the mines’ contracts.

In addition, they have organized a three-day seminar in this regard.

This comes as the contract for extraction of copper from the MesAynak mine in Logar province began several years ago; however practical extraction of this mine has not begun yet.

The existence of several cultural and historical monuments has caused the extraction of MesAynak not to be started, the officials say.

“We hoped that the MesAynak project provides employment in addition to making revenues for us,” said Nargis Nehan, the Acting Minister of Mines and Petroleum.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture says that the existed historical monuments are more worthy than the cooper and this should be considered.

“We are compelled to keep our historical identity while extracting the copper mine and keep our historical identity which is MesAynak,” said Hasina Safi, the Acting Minister of Information and Culture.

The extraction contract of MesAynak was signed with a Chinese company during the administration of Hamid Karzai.