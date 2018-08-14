MoMP Seeks Attracting Investment in Mining Sector

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2018 7:21 pm)

Ministry of Mine and Petroleum (MoMP) says seeking to attract investment in the mining sector in a bid to increase government revenues.

“We are attempting to get the approval of economic high council on all projects of the mining sector in order to ease the problems and boost the contracts’ process in the sector,” said the ministry’s spokesman Abdul Qadir Mutfi.

According to the official, contract for extracting Badakhshan Gold Mine and Balkhab Copper Mine in Sar-e-Pul province have already got approved by the economic high council.

The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI), meanwhile, said that increasing contacts in the mining sector is effective and that the government should support the private investments in the sector.

“We support this so that investments in mining sector get raised, but the government should have issues in this regard that need to be solved,” said Khan Jan Alokozay, Deputy Head of ACCI.

Since the formation of the National Unity Government contracts in the mining sector had been halted. But reports suggest that the contracting process has resumed now.