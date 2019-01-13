MoI to Impose Sanctions on Individuals Included in Wanted List

(Last Updated On: January 13, 2019)

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) on Sunday said that it will impose sanctions on those individuals who have been in the list of 16 wanted criminals and are not ready for interrogation.

The sanctions include a travel ban and freezing bank accounts of the accused individuals.

Najib Danish, spokesman of MoI said that at least 10 individuals have been interrogated by police after announcing the 16 individuals wanted list who are being accused of various crimes including robbery, abduction, and murder in the capital Kabul.

MoI has released two wanted lists of at least 236 individuals so far. Danish on Saturday in a Facebook post said that another wanted list will be announced within the next 48 hours.

“If they [those included in the wanted list] don’t come to detective and intelligence agencies for interrogation, we will freeze their bank accounts and will bar them from traveling,” Danish said.

This comes as MoI on Saturday introduced a new rule of order in Kabul City, saying non-governmental individuals have no right to carry bodyguards with heavy weapons in their vehicles.

MoI said that only those individuals and companies who are registered as taxpayers with the Ministry of Finance would be allowed to carry weapons.