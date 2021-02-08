Connect with us

Latest News

MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting

Ariana News

Published

20 mins ago

 on
(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)
The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Monday Allah Dad Fedaee, the police chief of Maidan Wardak province has been suspended over the shooting of protesters in Bihsud district about 10 days ago.
 
According to a statement issued by the MoI, an investigation was conducted into the shooting incident in Bihsud that left at least 11 protesters dead. 

 

“The people who took part in the protest were unarmed,” the MoI stated. 
 
“After the protest turned violent, 11 civilians were killed and 31 were injured during the protest,” MoI statement read.
 
Early reports had indicated that Fedaee had ordered security forces to open fire on protesters who had gathered outside the district compound. 
 
MoI on Monday stated that the case involving Fedaee has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation. In the meantime, Fedaee has been suspended. 
 
The Ministry of Interior also expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery. 
 
The injured are being treated free of charge at the 300-Bed Police Hospital, and the families of those killed will be assisted, the MoI stated. 
 
The Ministry of Interior meanwhile assured the Bihsud residents that the administrative departments of the district will be reactivated and services will be delivered to the people. 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Latest News

Eight security forces killed in Badghis and Ghor clashes

Ariana News

Published

9 hours ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

At least eight members of the Afghan security forces were killed and two more wounded in clashes with Taliban militants in Badghis and Ghor provinces, sources said Monday.

Naser Nazari, a member of the Provincial Council, told Ariana News that the militants attacked security outposts in the AabKamari district of the province on Sunday night.

Nazari stated that the clashes started at around midnight and lasted for four hours. He said at least six policemen were killed, and four others are missing.

Meanwhile, a clash broke out between security forces and insurgents in Firuzkoh city of Ghor province on Sunday night.

Fazl ul Haq Ehsan, head of the provincial council said the skirmish took place in the Bara Khana area in western parts of Firuzkoh.

At least two policemen were killed and two others wounded in the skirmish, Ehsan said.

Continue Reading

Latest News

American troops likely to stay after May: US senator

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

US Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday night that American troops will stay on in Afghanistan and only leave when the conditions are right.

In an interview with CBS News, Graham, a Republican senator, said: “I’m very pleased with what the Biden administration is proposing for Afghanistan. We’re going to keep troops there on a conditions-based approach.”

Graham went on to state: “I think we’re not going to leave in May. We’re going to leave when the conditions are right.

“The Taliban have been cheating. They haven’t been complying. And so I like what Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and the Biden administration is doing.

“They’re reevaluating our presence in Afghanistan to keep the footprint low, but not to walk away and lose all the gains we’ve achieved,” Graham said.

“If we leave too soon without a conditions-based withdrawal, Daesh and al-Qaeda will come roaring back. Women will suffer greatly. So they’re in a good spot, I think, on Afghanistan.”

This comes after a flurry of discussions among high ranking US officials, a number of reports and announcements that the new Biden administration will review the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year before making a final decision on whether or not it will meet the May deadline to withdraw all troops.

On Friday, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that he had fully briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”

“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.

Continue Reading

Latest News

200 officials suspected of embezzling COVID funds

Ariana News

Published

10 hours ago

on

February 8, 2021

By

(Last Updated On: February 8, 2021)

The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan says that more than 200 government officials are suspected of being involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds.

The office claims that 15 provincial governors are also among those suspected of corruption and embezzlement.

The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris said Sunday that cases involving the suspects have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

“We have sent 223 corruption cases of 16 provinces to the AGO,” he said adding that this involved officials from governor level down.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has found that high-ranking officials have also been involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds. These cases have also been referred to the AGO.

Mohammad Naeem Haqmal, Head of the SAO stated: “We have investigated cases of mayors and police chiefs and ministers including [the embezzlement Covid-19 funds] in the last one year, and 132 government officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2021 Ariana News. All rights reserved!