Latest News
MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting
Latest News
Eight security forces killed in Badghis and Ghor clashes
At least eight members of the Afghan security forces were killed and two more wounded in clashes with Taliban militants in Badghis and Ghor provinces, sources said Monday.
Naser Nazari, a member of the Provincial Council, told Ariana News that the militants attacked security outposts in the AabKamari district of the province on Sunday night.
Nazari stated that the clashes started at around midnight and lasted for four hours. He said at least six policemen were killed, and four others are missing.
Meanwhile, a clash broke out between security forces and insurgents in Firuzkoh city of Ghor province on Sunday night.
Fazl ul Haq Ehsan, head of the provincial council said the skirmish took place in the Bara Khana area in western parts of Firuzkoh.
At least two policemen were killed and two others wounded in the skirmish, Ehsan said.
Latest News
American troops likely to stay after May: US senator
US Senator Lindsey Graham said Sunday night that American troops will stay on in Afghanistan and only leave when the conditions are right.
In an interview with CBS News, Graham, a Republican senator, said: “I’m very pleased with what the Biden administration is proposing for Afghanistan. We’re going to keep troops there on a conditions-based approach.”
Graham went on to state: “I think we’re not going to leave in May. We’re going to leave when the conditions are right.
“The Taliban have been cheating. They haven’t been complying. And so I like what Secretary (of State Antony) Blinken and the Biden administration is doing.
“They’re reevaluating our presence in Afghanistan to keep the footprint low, but not to walk away and lose all the gains we’ve achieved,” Graham said.
“If we leave too soon without a conditions-based withdrawal, Daesh and al-Qaeda will come roaring back. Women will suffer greatly. So they’re in a good spot, I think, on Afghanistan.”
This comes after a flurry of discussions among high ranking US officials, a number of reports and announcements that the new Biden administration will review the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year before making a final decision on whether or not it will meet the May deadline to withdraw all troops.
On Friday, US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad said in a series of tweets that he had fully briefed Blinken on the Afghanistan peace process “in the context of our continuing policy review.”
“We discussed the focus on our conditions-based strategy, one that brings peace to Afghanistan, secures a stable future for its citizens, and prevents anyone from using Afghanistan to threaten the United States and our allies,” Khalilzad said.
Latest News
200 officials suspected of embezzling COVID funds
The Inspector General’s Office of Afghanistan says that more than 200 government officials are suspected of being involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds.
The office claims that 15 provincial governors are also among those suspected of corruption and embezzlement.
The Inspector-General Ghezal Haris said Sunday that cases involving the suspects have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
“We have sent 223 corruption cases of 16 provinces to the AGO,” he said adding that this involved officials from governor level down.
Meanwhile, the Afghan Supreme Audit Office (SAO) has found that high-ranking officials have also been involved in embezzling COVID-19 funds. These cases have also been referred to the AGO.
Mohammad Naeem Haqmal, Head of the SAO stated: “We have investigated cases of mayors and police chiefs and ministers including [the embezzlement Covid-19 funds] in the last one year, and 132 government officials have been referred to the Attorney General’s Office.”
MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting
18 dead, over 200 missing in India glacier avalanche
Eight security forces killed in Badghis and Ghor clashes
American troops likely to stay after May: US senator
200 officials suspected of embezzling COVID funds
BBL’s Afghan stars set to join national team for Ireland series
Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine
Powerful earthquake in Indonesia kills at least 3, injures 24
US House impeaches Trump for a second time; 10 Republicans vote yes
Biden plans about a dozen Day One executive actions: aide
Zerbena: Afghanistan sends shipment to Canada via land for the first time
Morning News Show: Progress in the Afghan peace process discussed
TAHAWOL: NSA office’s position regarding peace and war discussed
Sola: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: US new strategy and peace talks discussed
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
Wardak residents demand justice in wake of Bihsud carnage
-
Latest News4 days ago
Muslim Scholars Union condemns ongoing bloodshed, calls for end to war
-
Latest News4 days ago
NDS chief for Ghoryan district killed in Taliban ambush
-
Latest News2 days ago
Taliban cut short winter break, recall fighters to the battlefield: NBC reports
-
Latest News4 days ago
SpaceX launches a batch of 60 satellites into orbit
-
Latest News3 days ago
16 pro-government forces killed in Kunduz attack
-
Featured4 days ago
NATO chief warns of risks involved in withdrawing troops
-
Latest News3 days ago
Heavy clashes reported in 25 provinces across Afghanistan