MoI suspends Maidan Wardak police chief over Bihsud shooting

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Monday Allah Dad Fedaee, the police chief of Maidan Wardak province has been suspended over the shooting of protesters in Bihsud district about 10 days ago.

According to a statement issued by the MoI, an investigation was conducted into the shooting incident in Bihsud that left at least 11 protesters dead.

“The people who took part in the protest were unarmed,” the MoI stated.

“After the protest turned violent, 11 civilians were killed and 31 were injured during the protest,” MoI statement read.

Early reports had indicated that Fedaee had ordered security forces to open fire on protesters who had gathered outside the district compound.

MoI on Monday stated that the case involving Fedaee has been referred to the Attorney General’s Office for further investigation. In the meantime, Fedaee has been suspended.

The Ministry of Interior also expressed its condolences to the families of those killed and wished those injured a speedy recovery.

The injured are being treated free of charge at the 300-Bed Police Hospital, and the families of those killed will be assisted, the MoI stated.

The Ministry of Interior meanwhile assured the Bihsud residents that the administrative departments of the district will be reactivated and services will be delivered to the people.