MoI says controversial Wardak clash is being investigated
The Interior Ministry has refuted claims that unarmed civilians were targeted by police during a protest in Bihsud district in Maidan Wardak province on Friday that left at least eleven people dead.
The incident happened late Friday outside the district government compound and also left at least 25 people wounded.
A number of MPs from Wardak province claimed the residents were targeted by police special forces despite being unarmed.
The Interior Ministry however rejected these claims and said irresponsible gunmen opened fire on police and civilians in the district. They said the incident is being investigated.
The incident happened outside the district government compound after a group of locals embarked on a peaceful protest, said MP Mahdi Rasikh.
Rasikh said a group of about 30 elders had gathered to find out why a “special unit” had been dispatched to Bihsud district.
He said it was then that security forces opened fire on the group, adding that all were civilians and were unarmed.
“Eleven civilians, including children, were killed in the incident, and more than 25 others were wounded, and the wounded remained on the snow for hours,” he said adding that they were not allowed to be removed from the area.
Rasikh also said that security forces prevented about 150 others from leaving the area and that they had since been taken into custody.
“The crime of those who were targeted was because they believe in civilization, and not a single shot was fired by these people, but they were targeted as oppressors; we want to pursue this issue seriously,” said Ali Akbar Qasimi another MP from Ghazni.
Meanwhile, a former deputy interior minister says the attack on civilians in Bihsud district by security forces was unjustifiable.
“This attack is a cruel attack and we warn that as soon as possible, innocent people who have no authority and have been taken hostage in this incident should be released and a decision should be made as soon as possible to resolve this issue, and if the incident is a mistake even, it should not be forgiven,” said Murad Ali Murad, the former deputy minister of interior.
“Yesterday there was a shooting and the government shot at us and I got wounded in my back,” said Ahmad Jawed, a resident of Bihsud district.
However the Interior Ministry rejects these claims and states irresponsible gunmen were responsible for the bloody incident in Bihsud.
“Irresponsible gunmen gathered in Bihsud district and used local residents and shot and killed a number of local residents, injuring and martyring them. This issue is under investigation and a delegation has been sent to Wardak to investigate this incident thoroughly,” said Tairq Arian, the interior ministry’s spokesman.
However, protesters warned that if government does not take the incident seriously and does not release those in custody, they will stage large-scale demonstrations in Wardak and Kabul.
This comes after the MoI said earlier that clashes happened after “irresponsible armed men” loyal to commander Alipoor, an anti-Taliban commander known as Commander Shamshir (Sword), resisted the appointment of police chiefs for Hisa-i-Awal and Hisa-i-Dowom in Bihsud district.
According to the statement by the MoI’s spokesman Tariq Arian, Alipoor’s men, who were armed, gathered outside of the district compound and “opened fire on security forces and people…as a result of this chaos a number of security forces and five civilians were wounded.”
Arian stated police fired in the air to control the situation, adding that 68 irresponsible armed men loyal to Alipoor have been arrested in connection with the clashes.
Ghani adviser claims Taliban are not invested in peace
Waheed Omer, President Ashraf Ghani’s advisor and director general of the Office of Public and Strategic Affairs said on Saturday the Taliban must first fulfil its obligations made in the past before laying down new demands.
Speaking at a press conference Omer said that in the past two years the Afghan government has taken six major steps towards peace, but this has not been reciprocated by the Taliban.
“The Taliban has not taken even a small step towards peace over the last two years,” Omer said.
“Instead of imposing new conditions, they [Taliban] must fulfill their past commitments,” Omer added.
Omer also emphasized that peace based on a deal between several politicians or “elite peace” will not be sustainable.
Taliban members have said they are willing to enter into talks with a new administration if Ghani steps down, but the president has rejected the idea of an interim government, which he said Friday just leads to bloodshed – as experienced in the past.
“We have to agree on the election date that there is a legitimate way to transfer power, we had transitional governments, which led to bloodshed,” Ghani said.
However, experts say that any pursuit of supremacy by the Taliban and the government will completely thwart the peace efforts.
“The Presidential Palace must be convinced that fortunately or unfortunately an interim government is coming. In my view, an interim government has many advantages over a merged government which includes the Taliban,” said former water and energy minister Ali Ahmad Osmani.
“In Afghanistan, there is a need for a national reconciliation between the two sides of the war, until the two sides stop fighting and seeking supremacy, there will be no peace in Afghanistan,” said Tariq Farhad, a former presidential adviser.
Meanwhile, State Ministry of Peace Affairs says the Taliban is not willing to sit down at the negotiating table.
“The other side is not yet ready to sit at the negotiating table, so the consequences of civilian casualties as a result of the ongoing war and violence are on those who are delaying the peace process,” said Najia Anwari, the ministry’s spokeswoman.
Meanwhile the president’s adviser Omer also said that the Taliban negotiators are not showing any interest in holding meetings with the Afghan Republic’s peace talks team in Doha after negotiations resumed early this month following a three week break.
“Our war with the Taliban is over values. We are ready to be convinced or to convince them. Our hope is that the Taliban will participate in Doha and focus more on talks,” Omer said.
However, the peace talks in Doha have stalled and face an uncertain fate. Each side accuses the other of obstructing the process and making excuses.
15 Afghan soldiers killed in Taliban explosion in Nangarhar
A Taliban tank bombing on a military base in Shirzad district of Nangarhar province killed 15 soldiers and wounded four others, security sources confirmed.
Sources say the attack was carried out using a military Humvee tank, and that Afghan forces prevented a second bombing, a truck bomb, from being detonated.
The explosion was carried out on Saturday morning in the Gandumak area of Shirzad district.
According to sources, 15 public protection unit soldiers from the defense ministry were killed and four others were injured in the attack.
The Nangarhar governor’s media and information office confirmed the attack but said eight public order soldiers lost their lives.
Officials also said that security forces seized a Mazda truck full of explosives that insurgents were planning to use in another attack in Jalalabad city itself.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.
Daesh militants moving from Middle East to Afghanistan: SCO chief
The secretary-general of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Vladimir Norov said on Friday ISIS (Daesh) militants have moved to Afghanistan from the Middle East and posed a threat to regional security.
Speaking at a webinar organized by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute, Norov said he was concerned about the deteriorating situation along the border regions of Afghanistan.
Norov said: “According to the SCO regional anti-terrorist structure, the numbers of fighters arriving in the north of the country [Afghanistan] are growing.”
These militants were moved from Syrian and Iraqi conflict zones and posed a threat to the SCO member states, he added.
Norov also said that Daesh members use information and communication technologies in Afghanistan to promote the ideology of terrorism and manage the terror group’s sleeper cells.
Jumakhon Giyosov, the SCO Director of the Executive Committee of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, also said the growing number of Daesh militants in Afghanistan was a serious threat to the region.
“There is an increase in the number of militants arriving in northern Afghanistan, whose leaders are actively interacting with the leaders of the other terrorist organizations,” Giyosov said.
He added that the transfer of experienced militants from Syria to Afghanistan has posed threats to the region including Central Asia.
This comes after security sources confirmed earlier this month that China and Tajikistan have increased the number of border troops and outposts along their borders with Afghanistan.
An Ariana News reporter also reported having seen the increase in military presence after flying over the area in a helicopter.
According to border guards in Badakhshan, the two neighboring countries have ramped up their military presence in case the Daesh threat increases should a peace deal be sealed with the Taliban.
