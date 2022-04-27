Latest News
MoI responds to Iran’s concerns; says Daesh eliminated by 98%
Afghanistan’s ministry of interior said Tuesday night that it has largely suppressed Daesh (ISIS-K) in the country and “eliminated the terrorist organization by 98 percent”.
The statement came on the heels of claims by Iran that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) was not safeguarding Afghans, especially the Shiite community, from attacks by the group.
In response, the IEA said Daesh is no longer considered a serious threat in Afghanistan.
“The forces of the Islamic Emirate are trying to thwart the group’s sinister efforts and destroy their last hideouts, and yet the concerns of neighboring countries are not serious,” the statement said.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said this week that the Islamic Emirate is unable to provide security to Afghanistan’s citizens, specifically to the Shiite minority, and said Iran will step forward in fighting Daesh.
“This governing body is unable to provide security. We will be pioneers in the fight against terrorist groups and Daesh. We have no minority in Afghanistan, we have tribes who share in the future of Afghanistan, so let me remind you of the definite responsibility of the Afghan governing body, and I regret that that governing body failed to provide security in some areas,” Khatibzadeh said .
Speaking at a news conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh stated that the situation in Afghanistan, and the safety of all ethnic and religious groups, is important to Iran.
Khatibzadeh also stated that Iran is ready to share its experience in the fight against Daesh with the IEA.
This comes after a spate of recent bombings in a number of provinces, including Kabul, that have mostly targeted the Shiite community. Dozens have been killed in these explosions.
The Islamic Emirate has repeatedly said that Daesh has no military presence in Afghanistan and that the group, which intended to fight in Afghanistan, has been severely repressed.
Latest News
Afghanistan airline launches Kabul to Moscow route
Afghanistan’s state owned airline Ariana Afghan Airline on Monday launched its new Kabul to Moscow flight route.
The Russian Embassy in Kabul tweeted Tuesday that flights are scheduled to run weekly from Kabul to Moscow on Mondays and from Moscow to Kabul on Tuesdays.
Following the re-establishment of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in mid-August last year and the chaos at Kabul Airport during the evacuation operation, Kabul Airport ceased operations and most foreign flights were suspended or canceled.
The embassies of China, Iran, Russia, and Pakistan were among the few political representations of countries in Afghanistan that continued to operate after the Islamic Emirate (IE) came to power.
In the past few months, the Islamic Emirate has been trying to reactivate Kabul Airport and has had many discussions with Qatar and Turkey.
Latest News
14 injured in Herat road accident
Fourteen people were injured when a van collided with a car in Afghanistan’s Herat province on Tuesday.
Mamood Shah Rasooli, a spokesman for provincial police, said that the incident happened on the highway between the provincial capital, also Herat, and Islam Qala town which borders Iran.
He said that all those who were injured in the accident were taken to the main provincial hospital in Herat city.
Ten of those injured were youths who had been deported from Iran.
Latest News
US asset freezes worsen Afghan women’s suffering: UN experts
The United States, as well as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is contributing to the suffering of women in Afghanistan through asset freezes, U.N. independent experts said on Monday.
The United Nations and foreign governments, including Washington, have condemned moves by the IEA to backtrack on women’s rights commitments such as on girls’ education in the months following their takeover in August last year, Reuters reported.
However, the statement by 14 U.N. independent rights experts also blamed the U.S. government for making life worse for Afghan women through blocking billions of dollars of central bank assets made up in part of aid money for the country accumulated over decades.
“While gender-based violence has been a long-standing and severe threat to women and girls, it has been exacerbated by the measures imposed by the US…,” said the statement, without giving specific details.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the statement contained “serious mistakes” and denied that U.S. actions had increased hardships faced by Afghan women under IEA rule.
The statement also blamed the IEA’s “widening gender-based discrimination” for deteriorating women’s rights.
The current humanitarian crisis in which 23 million, or some 60% of the population, are reliant on food aid is having a “disproportionate impact” on women and children, the statement added.
Afghan central bank funds have been frozen since August when the IEA took over and foreign forces withdrew.
