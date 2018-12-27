MoI Releases New Guideline for Afghan Police

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2018)

The Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoIA) released a new guideline on Wednesday and urged all of its staff members to strictly observe it.

The new guideline which was introduced immediately after the appointment of former Afghan intelligence chief Amrullah Saleh as interior minister includes 11 items which are not supposed to be publicized or released on social media.

MoIA says the decision was made in order to keep the confidential information secret at all levels within the ministry and keep secret the identity of its uniformed and civilian personnel.

According to the new guideline, which refers to the article number 30 of the Afghan police law, no police force can release any decree or order regarding the recruitments, changes in the positions, and promotions.

In addition, the guideline forbids any uniformed personnel to criticize from the current or former leaders of the police or senior officials.

It also prohibits the disclosure of secrets, information, inspection reports, investigation of criminal cases, and other activities related to the Afghan National Police (ANP) operations.

Releasing pictures of police vehicles, weapons, equipment, checkpoints, barracks and other installations including individual or group poses with police uniform are also prohibited.

The guideline adds that none of its staff members is allowed to talk with media about the possible crisis at different levels within the ministry or use MoIA related information while speaking with the media.

It further warns that violation of these terms will result in the dismissal of violators.

On Thursday, Abdul Mujib Khelwatgar the Chief Executive of NAI – Agency supporting open media in Afghanistan – reacted against the new limitations on police.

Khelwatgar said that some items of the new guideline are against the media law, the access to information law and even the Afghan Constitution while some items have its legal justifications.

By Hesamuddin Hesam