MoI Praises U.S. New Measures Against Pakistan

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2018)

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has praised U.S. new measures against Pakistan, saying pressures on Islamabad to stop supporting terrorism would have effective impacts on Afghanistan’s stability.

U.S. special envoy has recently stated that Washington has taken new measures to put political and military pressures on Pakistan to stop supporting terrorism.

“We praise new measures taken by the U.S. but the country should practically prove that it will put pressures on Pakistan,” Najib Danish, the spokesman of MoI said.

Meanwhile, a number of military analysts are said to believe that the U.S. seeks its interests through Pakistan and due to that the terrorist hideouts have not been destroyed in Pakistan so far.

Pakistan has long been accused of supporting proxy groups of fighters furthering its foreign policy objectives — from the claim on the disputed region of Kashmir to the installation of a pro-Pakistani government in Afghanistan. The army has consistently denied supporting terrorists.

In the meantime, the Ministry of Interior welcomed the global efforts to fight against terrorism.

“We want serious action against terrorists who have activities in any parts of the world. Whether they are in Iraq, Russia or Afghanistan,” Danish added.

Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó on the sidelines of the high-level meeting of the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York said to never allow terrorists deploy from Syria to Afghanistan.

According to experts, Russia’s concern over the transfer of terrorists to Afghanistan is because that its security will also face serious threats.

Previously, Russia has deployed its military forces in bordering areas of Afghanistan to prevent Daesh’s influence to Middle Asia.