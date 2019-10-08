MoI Officer Shot Dead by Taliban in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 8, 2019)

The Taliban militants ambushed and gunned down a member of the Criminal Investigation Department in Kabul-Parwan highway, an official confirmed.

The incident has taken place in the Qarabagh district of Kabul province at around 11 pm on Monday.

The district governor, Azim Dil Agha told Ariana News that Abdul Khaibar, an employee of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Interior Ministry (MoI) was en route to his home, while the militants stopped his car and opened fire on him.

Dil Agha added police went to the area to investigate the incident but their vehicle hit a roadside mine.

Six policemen reportedly were wounded in the explosion.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident.