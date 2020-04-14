MOI: Motorcycle travels are banned in the city effective from tomorrow

(Last Updated On: April 14, 2020)

Ministry of Interior Spokesperson says the reason behind the ban is the rise in crimes using motorcycles. Military experts have considered the ban a useful step in lowering the crimes.

The rise in the graph of crimes in Kabul has made the ministry of interior ban traveling by motorbikes effective from Wednesday, 15th April.

Tariq Arian, the spokesperson of the ministry of interior, has said, “As of the findings by the Kabul police, most of the criminal acts have taken place with the help of motorcycles; therefore, starting from tomorrow, motorbikes are banned.”

Many experts welcome the step taken by the MOI but call on the authorities to take more serious actions to curb crimes.

People also believe the ban is a good way to help decrease the level of crimes.

Reports indicate that most crimes, including assassinations, have been conducted where motorbikes have been evidently used.