MoI Logistics Has No Progress in Fight against Corruption: MEC

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2019)

The Independent Joint Anti-Corruption Monitoring and Evaluation Committee (MEC) on Tuesday said that the logistics directorate of the Ministry of Interior Affairs of Afghanistan has the lowest level of progress in the fight against corruption.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Bari Salaam, a senior member of the Committee said that the logistics directorate of the interior ministry has failed to implement any of the recommendations given to this department.

Meanwhile, he said the procurement and human resources directorates of the ministry are implementing some of the recommendations which were identified as vulnerable areas during an anti-corruption assessment some six months ago.

Mr. Salaam said that MEC handed over 20 recommendations to the logistics directorate of the ministry in order to bring reforms but no action has been taken yet.

At the same time, Nusrat Rahimi Spokesman of the interior ministry welcomed the follow-up report of the MEC and said that the development and progress will be shared with the public soon.