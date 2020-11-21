MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

By Saturday afternoon a clear picture emerged of the scale of the rocket attack on Kabul earlier in the day, with the ministry of interior confirming a total of 23 rockets were fired off in the city.

The attack started at around 8:40 am, said the spokesman for the ministry, Tariq Arian adding that eight people were killed and at least 31 wounded.

He said they were fired from two separate locations, one in PD17, in Tahia Maskan area, and the other between the intersection of Gol-e-Sorkh and Market intersection of PD4.

Two Suzuki-type vehicles were used.

In total, six police districts were targeted, including Police Districts (PD) 2; 9; 10; 11; 15 and 16.

A number of these districts form part of the heart of Kabul city, including PD2, PD9 and PD10 – the diplomatic zone.

Arian said five rockets landed in PD2, leaving one person dead and 10 wounded.

PD11 was hit by four rockets, which resulted in the death of three people. Twelve others were wounded.

In PD16, one rocket exploded, killing one person and wounding four others.

PD10, where the bulk of the foreign embassies and government ministries are located, was the hardest hit. Seven rockets landed in this area. Initial reports indicate at least three people were killed in PD10 and three others wounded.

Three rockets also landed in PD15 but no casualties were reported while one rocket landed in PD9, wounding two people.

Arian said these details were only preliminary results and that the figures might change.