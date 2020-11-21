Connect with us

MoI confirms 23 rockets fired on Kabul, leaving eight dead

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

By Saturday afternoon a clear picture emerged of the scale of the rocket attack on Kabul earlier in the day, with the ministry of interior confirming a total of 23 rockets were fired off in the city. 

The attack started at around 8:40 am, said the spokesman for the ministry, Tariq Arian adding that eight people were killed and at least 31 wounded. 

He said they were fired from two separate locations, one in PD17, in Tahia Maskan area, and the other between the intersection of Gol-e-Sorkh and Market intersection of PD4. 

Two Suzuki-type vehicles were used. 

In total, six police districts were targeted, including Police Districts (PD) 2; 9; 10; 11; 15 and 16. 

A number of these districts form part of the heart of Kabul city, including PD2, PD9 and PD10 – the diplomatic zone. 

Arian said five rockets landed in PD2, leaving one person dead and 10 wounded. 

PD11 was hit by four rockets, which resulted in the death of three people. Twelve others were wounded. 

In PD16, one rocket exploded, killing one person and wounding four others. 

PD10, where the bulk of the foreign embassies and government ministries are located, was the hardest hit. Seven rockets landed in this area. Initial reports indicate at least three people were killed in PD10 and three others wounded. 

Three rockets also landed in PD15 but no casualties were reported while one rocket landed in PD9, wounding two people. 

Arian said these details were only preliminary results and that the figures might change. 

US Embassy issues Alert to all Americans in Kabul following rocket attack

November 21, 2020

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

The US Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert to all its citizens on Saturday, just hours after a rocket attack rattled residents across the capital and suggested Americans in Kabul “may wish to consider departing”. 

In the alert, the American Embassy said the US “Department of State warns US citizens against travel to Afghanistan. The security situation in Afghanistan is extremely unstable, and the threat to all US citizens in Afghanistan remains critical. 

“US citizens currently visiting or residing in Afghanistan may wish to consider departing,” the statement read. 

In conclusion, it stated that the embassy “strongly urges US citizens who decide to remain in Afghanistan to review your personal security plans, take appropriate steps to enhance your personal safety, remain aware of your surroundings, monitor local media for updates, and maintain a high level of vigilance.”

This comes after two IED detonated in Kabul early Saturday followed by a string of rockets that hit a number of areas including the diplomatic zone and downtown Kabul. 

The ministry of interior confirmed at least five people were killed in Saturday’s incidents and over 20 wounded. Widespread damage to vehicles and buildings was also caused. 

The Taliban however immediately distanced themselves from the incidents, denying any responsibility. 

 

Pompeo to meet with Afghan and Taliban talks teams

November 21, 2020

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is expected to meet negotiators from the Afghan negotiating team and from the Taliban in Doha as recent indications point towards some headway having been made in talks. 

The US State Department said late Friday that Pompeo will meet separately with the Afghan government and Taliban negotiation teams in Qatar.

Pompeo will also meet with Qatar’s ruler, Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, and the foreign minister, the State Department said on its public schedule.

Pompeo is currently on a seven-nation tour of Europe and the Middle East.

This comes after the Pentagon said earlier this week it plans to reduce troop levels from about 4,500 to 2,500 by January. 

Trump has repeatedly vowed to end “forever wars,” including in Afghanistan.

Abdullah meets with Turkey’s Erdogan to discuss peace process 

November 21, 2020

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2020)

Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation, on Friday discussed the Afghan peace process; talks in Doha and strengthening of bilateral relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul.

Abdullah’s office said in a statement that Erdogan supports the Afghan peace and reconciliation process.

According to the statement, Erdogan said Turkey will support the ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan and wants an end to the current violence in the country.

Abdullah also thanked Erdogan for his country’s support to help bring about peace, ensure security, as well as supporting economic development.

Abdullah arrived in Turkey on Thursday for a two-day official visit to garner Turkey’s support for peace negotiations with Taliban, and discuss bilateral relations.

On Thursday, he met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Parliamentary Speaker Mustafa Sentop in the capital Ankara.

