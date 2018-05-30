MoI Clashes Ended After 10 Insurgents Killed

(Last Updated On: May 30, 2018 3:14 pm)

At least ten assailants have been killed after clashes ended between Afghan security forces and armed militants who attacked the new building of the Interior Ministry in Kabul.

The spokesman of MoI, Najib Danish said a car bomb exploded near the building of interior ministry and then gunmen exchanged fire with members of the security forces.

According to Danish, one police officer was killed and six others were wounded in the clashes.

He added that the search and clearance operation is still being conducted in the vicinity of the ministry.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In a statement last week, Taliban militants warned civilians in the Afghan capital to stay away from foreign and Afghan government facilities as they vowed more attacks.