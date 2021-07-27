Latest News
MoI claims Kandahari Journalists propagandize in favor of Taliban
The Afghan Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday that security forces have arrested four journalists in southern Kandahar province.
The reporters of Kandahar’s local radio station, Nation Vice [Millat Ghag], were arrested after they visited the Taliban-captured Spin Boldak on Monday for covering news from the area.
Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesman for the MoI, says that the journalists were propagandizing in favor of the Taliban.
Stanekzai, however, stated that the Afghan government is committed to freedom of expression.
He noted that the Afghan constitution has also set limitations and that anyone who propagandizing “in favor of the enemy and terrorists and against the national interest of Afghanistan” is breaching the law.
According to Stanekzai, the case of the journalists is well documented and the security agencies will conduct further investigations under the law.
Meanwhile, the government claimed that the Taliban militants have started massacres and targeted killings after the takeover of the Spin Boldak district.
Reports indicated that the Taliban have allegedly killed relatives of former Kandahar Police Chief General Abdul Raziq, who was assassinated in 2018.
The Taliban, however, rejected the report and had invited the media outlets in Spin Boldak to document the facts regarding the massacre allegation.
Although the government had barred the journalists from visiting the Spin Boldak, three reporters from Nation Vice [Millat Ghag] radio, Bismillah Watandost, Qudratullah Sultani, and Mohibullah Obaidi, and a cameraman of Xinhua had visited the Taliban controlled area.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International has expressed its concerns over the detention of the reporters in Kandahar.
“We are concerned about the detention of four journalists in Kandahar by National Security Directorate since yesterday. These journalists were returning from Spin Boldak district after investigating civilian casualties. We call for their release,” Amnesty International said in a tweet.
In the meantime, the Afghanistan journalist safety committee (AJSC) has also called on the government to provide thorough information about the arrest, emphasizing that any media violation needs to be handled in accordance with the Afghan laws.
“No extra judiciary detention is acceptable,” AJSC said.
Stoltenberg says NATO will continue to support Afghanistan
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said he had spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani to reassure him that NATO would continue to support the country, where Taliban advances have piled pressure on the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.
“Good to speak with President Ashrafghani today. The security situation in Afghanistan remains deeply challenging, and requires a negotiated settlement,” wrote Stoltenberg on his Twitter account on Tuesday.
“NATO will continue to support Afghanistan, including with funding; civilian presence; and out-of-country training.”
Tajikistan says hosting Afghans awaiting U.S. visas not on agenda
Tajikistan has no plans to temporarily house thousands of Afghans awaiting U.S. immigrant visas after having worked for American forces now pulling out of the country, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said on Tuesday.
Washington has asked Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Tajikistan to house some 9,000 Afghans who now risk being targeted by Islamist Taliban militants for cooperating with Western forces.
The security situation has deteriorated in Afghanistan in recent weeks, with fighting in its provinces as U.S.-led foreign troops complete their withdrawal and the Taliban launch major offensives, seizing districts and border crossings.
“This matter is not on the bilateral agenda,” Muhriddin told a briefing when asked about the United States’ request.
Uzbekistan – which like Tajikistan shares a border with Afghanistan – has also indicated it is unlikely to comply with Washington’s request, saying there were no legal grounds to house at-risk Afghans in the country.
Kazakhstan has so far declined to comment on the U.S. request.
Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban
Pakistan on Monday reopened a major southwestern border crossing with Afghanistan that is currently under Taliban control on the Afghan side, Pakistani customs officials said, allowing over 100 trucks carrying goods to cross into Afghanistan.
The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, a key port for landlocked Afghanistan, had been closed by Pakistan for commercial traffic since fierce fighting for control of the crossing erupted between Taliban insurgents and Afghan security forces earlier this month, Reuters reported.
“Pakistan has opened its border with Afghanistan at Chaman today and resumed Afghan Transit Trade which was suspended since the last one month,” Arif Kakar, a senior official of the Chaman border district, told Reuters.
He said it would remain open six days a week.
Two Pakistani customs officials, requesting anonymity, told Reuters that Spin Boldak and the border town of Wesh were still under Taliban control, and they did not know what arrangements were in place across the border or who was clearing the goods through customs.
They said Pakistani officials were under pressure by traders to let trucks pass through as the goods they were carrying would otherwise perish, Reuters reported.
Afghanistan’s interior and finance ministries, and the Taliban spokesman, did not respond to requests for comment.
U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, which oversees American forces in Afghanistan, told reporters in Kabul on Sunday that Spin Boldak was a “contested space” and the Afghan government was looking to regain control of it.
Relations between neighbours Afghanistan and Pakistan have taken a sharp downturn in recent weeks, particularly over repeated allegations by Kabul that Pakistan is backing the Taliban – a charge Islamabad denies, Reuters reported.
The Taliban has escalated its offensive since the United States announced in April that it would withdraw its troops by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.
Reeling from battlefield losses, Afghanistan’s military is overhauling its war strategy to concentrate forces around critical areas such as Kabul and other cities, and border crossings.
