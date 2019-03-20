MoI Announces Operation ‘Khalid’ to Crackdown Insurgents

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2019)

The Afghan security forces will launch a major military operation against the Taliban and Daesh insurgents across the country in the new year, the Ministry of Interior Affairs (MoI) said on Wednesday.

The operation named “Khalid” will start from the upcoming new year.

Nusrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the MoI told reporters that it will be a joint operation by Afghan forces that will be conducted through the air and ground.

“Offensive attacks will be increased against the enemies,” Rahimi said.

The official further said that Afghan forces inflicted heavy casualties to the Taliban insurgent group last year.

According to the MoI spokesman, at least 650 key members of the Taliban group including the shadow governors and senior commanders of the group were killed by Afghan forces during the last one year.