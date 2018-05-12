MoI Announces Appointment of 14 New Provincial Police Chiefs

(Last Updated On: May 12, 2018 5:54 pm)

The Interior Ministry (MoI) on Saturday announced the appointment of 14 new provincial police chiefs and two zone police commanders for provinces.

Based on a presidential order, MoI has appointed the police commanders of provinces through a competitive process, and given them three to five months to take serious steps in fight against corruption.

Addressing a ceremony to introduce the new police chiefs, Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak said: “I urged the new [provincial] police chiefs to work more in fight against corruption. Millions of dollars have been wasted. There have been ghost [security] checkpoints, this situation should not be repeated.”

Barmak added that the Ministry of Interior has no place for corruption and that corruption is intolerable for the president and leadership of the ministry.

Corruption and existence of ghost soldiers in some provinces have been marked as major challenges for the Interior Ministry.

“16,000 soldiers have received no education as police and there are some police commanders that are not exist,” said Aminullah Karim, deputy minister of interior for administration.

At the same event, senior deputy minister of interior General Murad Ali Murad said that he is confident that the appointment will open a new chapter in lives of many police soldiers fighting in the battlegrounds and in logistic and administrative affairs of the military units.

“I urge the new provincial police chiefs to use their past experiences and military skills to address people’s problems and prevent militant attacks,” Murad said.

The shared list of the newly-appointed officials as follows: