MoI: 19 Security Firms Still Operating to Protect Diplomatic Entities

The Interior Ministry says 19 private security companies still operating and are responsible of protecting the diplomatic entities in the country.

In 2011, during administration of former president Hamid Karzai all private security companies were dissolved except those with contracts.

“During his [Karzai] administration 57 [private] security companies were dissolved and only 19 of them were remained to maintain the security of diplomatic entities,” the Interior Ministry Spokesman, Najib Danish said.

More than three weeks ago, the security responsibility of Intercontinental Hotel in Kabul was handed over to Kabul Balkh Safety and Security Company. The company which failed to cope with the Taliban assailants who were able to penetrate security at one of the capital’s most prominent buildings on Saturday (Jan. 20) and launch a devastating attack.

The attack left more than 30 people dead including foreign nationals.

“Most of these [private] companies have been established by high-ranking government officials and have links with local and foreign top officials, “said Javid Kohistani, a political commentator.