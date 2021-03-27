Mohib warns of civil war if peace process fails

(Last Updated On: March 27, 2021)

Hamdullah Mohib, Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA), said on Saturday that if a peace deal has not been reached by the time US and NATO troops withdraw from Afghanistan, the country could be plunged into a civil war.

Addressing a press conference in Kabul, Mohib said the Afghan government wants peace and a ceasefire instead of just a reduction in violence.

He once again called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and said it is time the group sat down and negotiated in good faith.

According to Mohib the “Republic’s negotiators were in Kabul but have returned to Qatar for talks with the Taliban.”

He also confirmed the Afghan government will send a delegation to the upcoming Turkey Summit, and started preparations for the meeting are underway.

He said the Taliban delegation in Doha has not decided on who to send but he advised their senior leaders should attend the summit.

This comes after U.S. intelligence agencies this week warned the Biden administration that the Taliban could overrun most of Afghanistan within two to three years if U.S. troops leave before a power-sharing deal is reached between the warring sides.

Such a takeover potentially would allow al-Qaeda to rebuild in Afghanistan, the New York Times reported, quoting anonymous U.S. officials.