Mohib says UN sanctions on Taliban to help strengthen peace efforts.

(Last Updated On: February 26, 2021)

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said that UN Security Council (UNSC) sanctions on the Taliban could help to strengthen the peace efforts in Afghanistan.

In a video call meeting with members of the UN Sanction Committee, Mohib briefed the UNSC’s 1988 sanctions on the Taliban.

“NSA Hamdullah Mohib briefed the UN Security Council’s 1988 Sanctions Committee, which oversees the implementation of UN sanctions on the Taliban. The NSA congratulated India for assuming Committee chairmanship and acknowledged new UNSC members India, Norway, Ireland, Kenya, and Mexico,” Mohib’s office tweeted.

Mohib stated that the Taliban has “used unprecedented violence against Afghan state and society.”

Mohib said the Taliban has also abused “the privilege of travel exemptions to dodge talks, and broken promises not to enlist released convicts for terrorism.”

He noted that UN sanctions are vital in enforcing “conditionality” on the Taliban to decline their violence in the country.

The NSA said Afghanistan will work with all its key partners and Security Council members to ensure that sanctions tools are used for “their intended purpose of supporting peace by helping Afghanistan encourage peaceful behavior and deter violent activity by the Taliban.”