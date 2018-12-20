Mohib Reacts to UAE Talks Following Khalilzad Meeting with Afghan Leaders

(Last Updated On: December 20, 2018)

Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib has reacted to the recent efforts by Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, who recently met with Taliban representatives in Abu Dhabi, the capital of United Arab Emirates and discussed an intra-Afghan peace dialogue.

Khalilzad met Afghan leaders on Wednesday night in Kabul to update them on his engagements with Taliban and other regional partners.

Following the meeting, in a series of tweets, Mohib said Afghanistan is a sovereign country and no other country or individual has the right or the authority to discuss new governance formulas or structures for Afghanistan.

“The authority to make any decision about Afghanistan’s future lies with the Afghan people and their elected leaders. There is no substitute for an elected government. There will be no deal over the sacrifices of the Afghan people,” he said.

Mohib reminds that the U.S.-Afghan relations are guided by the Bilateral Security Agreement between the two countries which was signed on September 2014.

“Our people want lasting peace, not a hurried deal that ignores our sacrifices. Peace efforts require strategic patience, tact, and courage — not improvisation without direction,” he added.

Last month, Khalilzad said that Washington is in a hurry to end the Afghan tragedy.