Mohib Off to New York for UN General Assembly

(Last Updated On: September 29, 2019)

Afghanistan’s national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib left Kabul for New York on Sunday.

Mohib will attend at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York where he will deliver a speech on Monday on behalf of Afghanistan.

According to a statement released by the office of the National Security Advisor (NSA), he will highlight Afghanistan’s current status, presidential elections and peace process.

During the visit, the Afghan NSA will also meet with the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to discuss the continuation of the UN cooperation for Afghanistan, the statement added.

In addition, the Afghan official will announce the Afghan government and people’s stance on peace and would call on the world countries to extend their support for the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process.