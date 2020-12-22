Mohib discusses regional security with Iranian officials while in Tehran

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2020)

Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib met with Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Tuesday after a meeting earlier in the day with his Iranian counterpart Ali Shamkhani, where the two discussed issues of mutual interest and security concerns relating to the region.

During his meeting with Zarif, Mohib discussed issues of mutual interest, as well as the Afghan peace process, and the latest developments in the region.

Mohib and his accompanying delegation, arrived in Tehran on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

During his earlier meeting, Shamkhani told Mohib that “Afghanistan has a special place in the foreign policy of Iran due to the many commonalities and ties between the two nations.”

According to Mehr News Agency, Shamkhani raised the issue of “common threats and interests” of the two countries on various issues, especially the issue of the spread of terrorism and the need to establish stability and security in the region.

He reportedly stressed Iran’s strong support for the legitimate government of Afghanistan and the need to increase cooperation and interaction between Tehran and Kabul in various political, economic and security fields.

Mehr News Agency stated Shamkhani also highlighted that “the United States has stepped up its insecurity in the West Asian region over the past year by the cowardly assassination of senior counterterrorism commanders Lietenant General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis”.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is determined to take hard revenge on the perpetrators of this historic crime in order to prevent the continuation of terrorist and anti-security acts of the United States and its agents and to force them to leave the region,” Shamkhani said.

Mohib in turn reiterated Afghanistan’s readiness to expand cooperation and interaction with Iran.

“The government and people of Afghanistan have always appreciated the kindness, help and support of Iran and Iranians,” he said.

According to Mehr, Mohib also delivered a report on the progress of Afghanistan peace talks and said: “Unfortunately, despite the agreements signed between the United States and the Taliban, the group’s attacks and destructive actions have not only not decreased, but have also increased.”

“The Taliban tried to impose their terms and force the Afghan government to surrender by abusing the agreement with the United States, but we resisted their demands by emphasizing our principled and legal positions,” he said.