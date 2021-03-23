Featured
Mohib claims continued foreign financial support needed to sustain ANDSF
Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib said Tuesday all special forces from the army, police, and NDS, have been brought together under one command in preparation for US and NATO troops withdrawal.
In a conversation with the Hudson Institute’s Director for South and Central Asia Husain Haqqani, Mohib said these troops are highly trained and have already been effective against Daesh, al-Qaeda and Taliban.
US and NATO have built these units up and trained them and they are dedicated to defending their people against terrorism, he said.
These are forces that have been trained by the best, he said adding that they currently carry out almost 97 percent of offenses in the country.
He also pointed out that this winter has “been the bloodiest of all”. Taliban changed tactics and continued their violence across the country and the ANDSF has been solely responsible for the country’s protection. Occasionally help was sought from the US for air support, he said
“If we are not prepared for war, we cannot make peace,” he said.
According to him, the ANDSF has kept up its momentum and can hold its own but government cannot sustain the security forces financially on their own. He says they have discussed this with the new US administration to support them and to provide technical assistance for a longer period.
Mohib explained the Republic system represents a wide range of parties and groups – something the Taliban cannot accommodate. He said if the interests of some of these groups aren’t represented they could become an insurgent group
Mohib stated that the Taliban has not changed since they were in power 20 years ago but said it appears as if the Taliban is having problems “inspiring” its fighters. Many Taliban don’t believe in this war anymore, he said adding that this comes after countries and Ulemas have said there is no legitimacy to the war.
“We are seeing a weakening Taliban rank-and-file”, he said adding that the ANDSF continues to show its strength despite the increased level of violence by the Taliban.
Mohib stated that the ANDSF is capable of defending its country against an insurgency and terrorism and counter narcotics “should it have continued financial support.”
On the issue of a financial commitment Mohib said combat troops in Afghanistan are involved in counter-terrorism operations and propose that if they withdraw these troops, the current support, about $5 million dollars, should be channeled through the ANDSF.
This he said would be used to counter terrorism, counter insurgency and counter narcotics.
According to Mohib, the Afghan Republic’s negotiating team has said they don’t see any change in the Taliban since it was in power.
“We are yet to see the change in Taliban’s posture, in Taliban’s opinion, and in Taliban’s policies that we all hoped had come.”
“We don’t know what that changed Taliban looks like yet because we haven’t seen a change,” Mohib said.
He also said the people “fear the Taliban” adding that the Taliban is not the only reality of the country, but just a “part of reality”.
The Afghan negotiating team has engaged Taliban with consistency and urgency including on a ceasefire but stated the Taliban has turned out to be “underwhelming” at the talks tables and have “dragged their feet” and sometimes avoided negotiations.
But Mohib said government is pursuing all avenues for peace and will not be the first one to pull out of talks.
The Afghan government remains open to any initiative that will bring Afghanistan closer to peace – this includes initiatives such as the Turkey summit, Mohib said
According to him, the Afghan government would also be open to a power-sharing deal with the Taliban but that the issue lies with the “differences of opinion” between the Republic and the Taliban. He said such a deal on its own would be “easy” but with different ideologies sealing a power-sharing deal alone would not solve what the people want – a stable government with a system that answers to their needs.
In Nawroz message, Ghani calls on Taliban to stop killing Afghans
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and not to let “strangers” manipulate them.
Speaking at an event to mark the New Persian Year, Nawroz, at the Presidential Palace on Sunday, Ghani said the conflict carried out by the Taliban is not legitimate.
“The Taliban have no legitimacy for this war. They are [Taliban] proud that they did not attack the foreign forces, but who gave them the legitimacy to kill their Afghan brothers? It is enough and don’t be the hand tool of strangers,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said that Afghanistan’s foreign policy focuses on the long-term interests of the country.
“Our foreign policy has one principle and that is Afghanistan’s lasting interests, Afghanistan has neither a lasting friend nor a lasting enemy,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said the New Year, 1400, would be a year of digitization for Afghanistan.
“Today is a happy day that in the shortest time all our civilian salaries and air and defense will be electronic and will be done by phone,” Ghani said.
“Distribution of electronic IDs distributions has surpassed three million, and Afghanistan will see a major digital boom this year,” Ghani added.
He also said there are still concerns around drought in the country and he called on parliament members to prioritize the country’s water management projects this year.
“Our water everywhere which is our dignity will be managed in Afghanistan,” Ghani said.
Ghani stated that major economic projects are underway and Afghans have the capacity to become self-reliant.
Ghani also hoped that this New Year, Afghan children will start school without security threats
“We will achieve peace; a peace that ends bloodshed in the country and a peace with justice,” Ghani said.
Ghani’s comments come just hours after reports emerged that Ghani said he will attend the planned peace summit in Istanbul next month on condition that the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada also attends.
India’s richest state suffers surge in COVID-19 cases
New coronavirus infections in India rose by the most in more than three months as a second wave of the epidemic gathered momentum, with Maharashtra, the country’s richest state, accounting for two-thirds of the latest daily tally, Reuters reported.
Home to India’s commercial capital Mumbai, the western state reported 23,179 of the country’s 35,871 new cases in the past 24 hours, and the fast-spreading contagion in major industrial areas raised risks of companies’ production being disrupted.
India’s total cases stood at 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, according to health ministry data released on Thursday.
The country’s first wave peaked in September at nearly 100,000 cases a day, with daily infections hitting a low of just over 9,000 early last month.
Reuters reported that cases have been rising in Maharashtra since the reopening of most economic activities in February. Mumbai’s suburban trains, which carry millions of people daily, also resumed services.
The state, of 112 million people, ordered a fresh lockdown in some districts and put curbs on cinemas, hotels and restaurants until the end of the month after infections rose to a multi-month high earlier this week
New cases have more than doubled in the past two weeks in Maharashtra’s industrial towns such as Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Nagpur, known for their automobile, pharmaceutical and textile factories.
“We have asked industries there to operate with minimum manpower as much as possible,” a senior Maharashtra government official told Reuters.
“Most of the IT companies have allowed their employees to work from home,” he said.
Hospital beds and special COVID-19 facilities were filling up fast, especially in Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune, said another state official.
Earlier this month, more than 80 percent of oxygen and intensive-care beds in Maharashtra were unoccupied.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday asked state leaders to quickly increase testing and expand vaccination to “stop the emerging second peak of corona”.
India has administered more than 36.5 million vaccine doses since starting its immunization drive in the middle of January.
Reuters also reported that in neighboring Pakistan, 3,495 people tested positive in the past 24 hours, the most daily infections since early December. Total cases rose past 615,000. Deaths rose by 61 to 13,717.
Pakistani minister Asad Umar said on Twitter that hospital beds were getting occupied fast, warning of stricter curbs if rules were not followed.
“The new strain spreads faster and is more deadly,” he said on Twitter, referring to the UK variant of the virus that has been found in Pakistan.
T20 World Cup regional qualifiers postponed due to COVID-19
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that three ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifiers in Africa and Asia have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement issued by the world cricket body, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia A Qualifier and Men’s T20 World Cup Sub Regional Africa A and B Qualifiers have been postponed.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Division 2 Qualifier also postponed due to the pandemic.
According to the ICC, all other Africa qualifying events rescheduled due to calendar congestion.
The Asia A Qualifier which is two steps away from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was due to be hosted between 3 and 9 April 2021 involving Bahrain, Kuwait, Maldives, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. This has now been postponed and will be played in Kuwait between 23 and 29 October 2021.
The decision was taken to postpone due to new restrictions being put in place by several participating countries to suspend sporting activities to limit the spread of the new COVID-19 variants therefore giving no opportunity for teams to sufficiently train, the statement read.
The other contributing factor was the extensive quarantine requirements for the visiting teams on their return to their respective countries.
The ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Asia Division 2 has been cancelled as Thailand are unable to host due to COVID-19 restrictions and there is no other suitable hosting option. Bhutan, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and Thailand were confirmed to participate in the Division 2 event.
Oman and Singapore have now been promoted to the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier scheduled in September in the United Arab Emirates, as a result of both teams having the best records in the previous five editions of the U19 Men’s CWC qualifiers.
ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “As part of the ICC’s comprehensive contingency planning process we have decided to postpone three Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 qualifying events and the Africa U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Division 2 due to COVID-19. With a combination of restrictions in place in some participating countries limiting the opportunity for team preparation, as well as ongoing quarantine requirements and travel restrictions, there was no other option but to postpone and reschedule the events.
“Unfortunately, due to there being no suitable options to stage the event within the necessary timelines, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Division 2 Qualifier. As a result, Oman and Singapore are promoted to the U19 Men’s CWC Asia Qualifier on the basis of their performances in the five previous editions of the event.
“In addition, we have also rescheduled the Men’s and Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifiers and confirmed the dates for the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier to ease calendar congestion and to provide the best opportunity for qualification to be determined on the field of play.
“We will continue to monitor and assess all events across our pathway structures with the ICC’s priority continuing to be to protect the well-being of players, coaches, officials and fans,” he said.
