Mohaqiq’s son shot dead by brother in Kabul

(Last Updated On: February 9, 2020)

Baqir Mohaqiq, son of Second Deputy of Chief Executive and an Afghan prominent politician Mohammad Mohaqiq was shot dead by his brother in PD^3 of Kabul city.

The Interior Ministry said in a statement that Baqir and his younger brother Hussain Mohaqiq clashed with each other at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

As a result, Baqir was killed and four of Mohaqiq’s bodyguards and Hussian were wounded in the incident, the statement added.

All wounded individuals were taken to the hospital, the MoI added.

Hussain was reportedly suffering from mental illness as it would be a factor of the incident.