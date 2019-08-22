Mohaqiq Reunites with Abdullah

(Last Updated On: August 22, 2019)

Mohammad Mohaqiq, the leader of Hizb-i-Wahdat political party has joined the Stability and Partnership ticket led by Abdullah Abdullah.

Based on a joint statement by Stability and Partnership team and Hizb-i-Wahdat party, Mr. Mohaqiq supports Dr. Abdullah Abdullah in the upcoming presidential election.

The Stability and Partnership ticket describes the event as a turning point in the election campaigns for the team, the statements adds.

This comes as initially, Mr. Mohaqiq was the Vice President for the Peace and Moderation ticket led by Mohammad Hanif Atmar.