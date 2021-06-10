Mohaqiq calls on UNSC to declare attacks on Hazaras genocide

(Last Updated On: June 10, 2021)

Mohammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s political and security adviser, has called on the UN Security Council to recognize the attacks on the Hazara community during the last few years in Afghanistan as an act of genocide.

In a statement issued on Thursday Mohaqiq said that the attacks on civilians are not justified and is “a clear example of crime against humanity and genocide.”

Highlighting attacks on Sayeed-ul-Shuhada High School, Dasht-e-Barchi Maternity Ward, Maiwand Wrestling club and several attacks during prayers in Mosques, Mohaqiq said: “People who are killed in schools and educational and other centers were civilians, harmless and children, and their massacre has no justification and is a clear example of a crime against humanity and genocide.”

Mohaqiq’s statement comes a day after Daesh militants attacked a HALO Trust camp in northern Baghlan province.

The militants attacked the camp at around 9:50 pm Wednesday, HALO Trust CEO James Cowan said in a video message.

Cowan said the assailants “went bed-to-bed murdering members of the HALO Trust.”

The attackers killed 10 deminers and wounded 16 more, Cowan said.

“This is the most serious incident that the HALO Trust has endured since its existence; it came into being in Afghanistan in 1998.”

Cowan stated that despite the remaining threat and challenges ahead the organization would continue its mission in Afghanistan.

He stated: “We could take note of this incident and leave. We could be fearful of what is happening in Afghanistan. We were there before 9/11 a full decade before. We have been through all the ups and downs of life and death in Afghanistan.

“And now as the international community prepares to leave, we are going to stay. We are there for the people of Afghanistan and we still have a job to do,” Cowan emphasized.

Meanwhile, Cowan stated in an interview with the VOA that the militants had targeted predominately Shiite Hazaras among the staff.

Earlier a survivor of the attack told Ariana News correspondent that the insurgents were looking for Hazaras.

“We were questioned if any Hazaras are among us, though we had 30-40 colleagues among us. Why should have I told them that yes there are,” the survivor said.

Mohaqiq, meanwhile, stated that the attack on the demining organization (HALO Trust) “by separating ethnicity and targeting Hazaras is another sign of this inhumane crime.”

He noted that the UN Security Council (UNSC) should take precautionary measures against such attacks.

“The UNSC should recognize the killing of Hazaras as an act of genocide and the perpetrators should be subjected to sanctions,” Mohaqiq said.

Last week, Tomas Niklasson, Special Envoy of the European Union for Afghanistan, also stated that “targeting Hazaras” must be stopped.

“Targeting Hazaras must stop and crimes be investigated,” he said.

Meanwhile, German Embassy in Afghanistan stated: “We are dismayed by the unjustifiable continuation of violence against Afghan civilians and in particular also the Hazara community.”

“Our thoughts are with the victims and the grieving families. Violence must stop – Afghans deserve peace,” the embassy stated.