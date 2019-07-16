Mohaqeq Accuses ARG of Predesigning Presidential Election

(Last Updated On: July 16, 2019)

Mohammad Mohaqeq, the Second Vice President of the country’s Chief Executive, accuses the Central Statistics Organization (CSO) of predesigning the upcoming presidential election in collusion with the Presidential Palace.

Recently, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) has sent a list of 9.5 millions of voters to CSO for identifying the ghost voters through checking the national identity cards.

However, the process has arisen concerns among the electoral tickets.

Mohaqeq says that classifying the voters into real and fake through their national identity cards in absence of the presidential candidates’ representatives and electoral observers will create a big problem in the upcoming election.

“This is to pre-design the election. They [ARG and CSO] want to void the identity cards of those people whom they think would not vote to them,” said Mohaqeq.

He further stresses that in such a condition the result of the election will not be acceptable.

Meanwhile, a number of the presidential candidates are also concerned about the checking of the national identity cards in absence of their representatives.

“The Central Statistics Organization was behind the issue of fake identity cards in the 2018 parliamentary election. The Central Statistics Organization is directly under the control of ARG and the strategies of this organization are to predesign the election in favor of the current team in the government,” said Faramarz Tamana, a presidential candidate.

The CSO denied making any comments on this issue.