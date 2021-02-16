Latest News
MoFA welcomes NATO’s stance ahead of defense ministers meeting
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed NATO’s conditions-based approach to Afghanistan.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, just two days before the NATO defense ministers meeting, that NATO’s presence in Afghanistan is “conditions-based.”
“While no Ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right,” Stoltenberg said.
He called on the Taliban to reduce violence, negotiate in good faith and live up to their commitment to stop cooperating with international terrorist groups.
Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Afghan government has fully implemented its commitments towards peace, including the goodwill gesture of releasing thousands of Taliban prisoners.
The ministry added that the Taliban has failed to meet its obligations to reduce violence, cut ties with terrorist groups, continue the peace talks in good faith, and prevent the released prisoners from returning to the battlefield.
“We believe that all involved parties must fulfill their commitments and obligations for the peace process to move forward.”
“We further reiterate that the conditions-based approach is highly essential for the success of the peace process, preserving the hard-won democratic and human rights gains of the last two decades, and honoring our shared sacrifices in Afghanistan,” the statement read.
Latest News
Seven policemen killed in IED explosion in Faryab
At least seven policemen were killed in an IED explosion in the Almar district of Faryab province, police said in a statement on Tuesday.
According to the statement, an IED targeted a Humvee belonging to the National Security and Defense Forces in the Bazaar of the district on Tuesday.
Sources said the security forces were on their way to the Almar district while one of their vehicles hit a mine.
Meanwhile, another IED blast targeted soldiers in the Dashti Qala district of Takhar province Tuesday afternoon.
Sources said at least three soldiers were killed and four others wounded in the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Latest News
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
Taliban Deputy Leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar says that there is no military solution to the long-term conflict in Afghanistan.
In an open letter to the people of the United States, Mullah Baradar stated: “The past nineteen years have proven beyond any doubt that the Afghan issue cannot be resolved through the use of force or by alternating military strategies and generals.”
Baradar emphasized that the people of Afghanistan are dealing with an “imposed war.”
“It is the responsibility and in the interest of all to bring an end to this war and the implementation of the Doha agreement is the most effective way of ending it,” the letter read.
The US and the Taliban signed an agreement on February 29, 2020, aimed at bringing peace to Afghanistan.
According to the deal, the US committed to withdrawing all its forces within the 14 months of the agreement. In exchange, the Taliban pledged to cut ties with terrorist groups including Al-Qaeda, and begin negotiations with the government of Afghanistan.
Mullah Baradar stated that the US-Taliban deal “with the aim that all foreign military forces along with their non-diplomatic personnel, private contractors, advisors, trainers and service providers withdraw from Afghanistan within a 14-month timeframe, while the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] would reciprocate by committing itself to prevent all threats to the security of other nations from Afghanistan.”
As per the Doha deal, the US needed to reduce its troop levels to 2,500 by December 2020 and direct talks needed to start between the Afghan government and the Taliban negotiating teams – which happened in September 2020.
Although the two sides held several meetings, they did not reach an agreement over the agenda of the intra-Afghan talks. The negotiations have since stalled and some members of the Republic’s peace team have returned to Kabul.
Meanwhile, some politicians believe that the peace talks’ failure could plunge the country into a new crisis.
“We are at a milestone, if we consider it, it is possible to reach a desirable solution. Otherwise, there would not be a war but we would witness a bigger crisis. Because both sides could use all their forces,” Ali Ahmad Osmani, a former cabinet member said.
Latest News
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
Afghan commando forces have rescued 42 people – 25 soldiers and 17 civilians – from a Taliban prison in Baghlan province, the Defense Ministry (MoD) confirmed on Tuesday.
The rescue operation was conducted on Monday in the Ali Khwaja village in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district of the province.
The MoD said in a statement that the prisoners were held hostage from 10 days to two years.
The prisoners were “tortured extensively” by the Taliban, the statement said.
”In just over 30 days, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) rescued almost 100 innocent people from Taliban prisons,” read the statement.
The Taliban has not commented on this regard.
MoFA welcomes NATO’s stance ahead of defense ministers meeting
Seven policemen killed in IED explosion in Faryab
Taliban urges complete withdrawal in open letter to Americans
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
Commandos rescue 42 hostages held by the Taliban in Baghlan
FBI claims woman may have tried to sell Pelosi’s computer device to Russia
Iran’s president urges Biden to return to 2015 nuclear deal
Colin Power turns his back on Republican Party because of Trump
Washington a ‘ghost town’ ahead of Biden’s inauguration
Trump’s impeachment trial to start in two weeks
Morning News Show: Financial loses of Islam Qala fire discussed
Pas Az Khabar: 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal of the Soviet Union’s troops from Afghanistan
Zerbena: Fire at Herat’s Islam Qala Port discussed
Morning News Show: Withdrawal of Soviet Union from Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan peace talks face deadlock
Trending
-
Latest News3 days ago
NSA warns Taliban preparing for major spring offensive
-
Latest News4 days ago
Large swathe of region rattled by 5.9 earthquake, including Kabul
-
Latest News4 days ago
Danish says an interim-government brings more violence
-
Latest News4 days ago
Stop corruption in Covid-19 fund: US Embassy
-
Latest News4 days ago
Wali Hotak beats his Brazilian rival
-
Latest News2 days ago
Army officer and 5-year-old son shot dead in Kabul apartment
-
Latest News4 days ago
International community expresses concern over escalation of violence in Afghanistan
-
Latest News1 day ago
Targeted killings taking serious toll on civil society and media: UN report