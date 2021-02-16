MoFA welcomes NATO’s stance ahead of defense ministers meeting

(Last Updated On: February 16, 2021)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed NATO’s conditions-based approach to Afghanistan.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, just two days before the NATO defense ministers meeting, that NATO’s presence in Afghanistan is “conditions-based.”

“While no Ally wants to stay in Afghanistan longer than necessary, we will not leave before the time is right,” Stoltenberg said.

He called on the Taliban to reduce violence, negotiate in good faith and live up to their commitment to stop cooperating with international terrorist groups.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday that the Afghan government has fully implemented its commitments towards peace, including the goodwill gesture of releasing thousands of Taliban prisoners.

The ministry added that the Taliban has failed to meet its obligations to reduce violence, cut ties with terrorist groups, continue the peace talks in good faith, and prevent the released prisoners from returning to the battlefield.

“We believe that all involved parties must fulfill their commitments and obligations for the peace process to move forward.”

“We further reiterate that the conditions-based approach is highly essential for the success of the peace process, preserving the hard-won democratic and human rights gains of the last two decades, and honoring our shared sacrifices in Afghanistan,” the statement read.