MoFA rejects Pakistan’s claims of India using Afghan soil to plot attacks

(Last Updated On: November 15, 2020)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) on Sunday rejected Pakistan’s claims that India is using Afghanistan soil to plot attacks against Pakistan and said the claims are baseless.

“We are committed to the policy of combating all forms of terrorism in the world without any discrimination,” the ministry said in a statement.

“We will never allow Afghan soil to be used for disruptive activities against other countries.”

This comes after Pakistan’s foreign minister and the country’s military spokesman claimed on Saturday that they have “evidence of terrorist funding by India.”

Pakistan’s military spokesman Major-general Babar Iftikhar said “Indian diplomats in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities.”

He said that the Indian ambassador to Afghanistan and an Indian diplomat in Jalalabad had detailed discussions with collaborators to provide financial support to Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and dissident Baloch elements.

The Pakistani officials accused India of running dozens of training camps in Afghanistan for militant groups, outlawed globally, to plot attacks on Pakistan.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Iftikhar addressed this at a news conference Saturday.

Babar displayed for the first time what he said were documents, banking transactions worth millions of dollars, audio clips and details of contacts between Indian intelligence operatives and diplomats with fugitive Pakistani militants operating out of Afghanistan.

“Uncontrivable evidence reveals that Indian embassies and consulates operating along Pakistan’s borders have become hub of terror sponsorship against Pakistan,” the general said.

“We have verifiable evidence of terrorists funding by India. Indian ambassadors in Afghanistan have been regularly supervising various terrorist activities,” Babar added.

Qureshi said: “The evidence provided by Pakistan provides concrete proof of Indian financial and material sponsorship of multiple terrorist organizations, including UN-designated terrorist organizations Jamaat ul Ahrar, Bloch Liberation Army and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.”

These groups are rumored to have sought refuge in Afghanistan after fleeing Pakistan in counterterrorism operations.

Qureshi also stated his government would share the “dossier” with the United Nations and five permanent members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, China, Russia, Britain and France to pressure India to halt its terrorist activities inside Pakistan.