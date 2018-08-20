MoFA Optimism Over U.S. Efforts for Enhancing Security in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 20, 2018 6:08 pm)

Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has expressed optimism over U.S. efforts for betterment and enhancing the security situation in Afghanistan.

“The United States is a strategic partner of Afghanistan and its efforts to change the situation of the country is very effective. Our expectation is that practical steps should be taken for providing the peace in Afghanistan,” Sebqat Ahmadi, spokesman of MoFA said.

U.S. President Donald Trump in his congratulate message to President Ghani on Afghanistan Independence Day has stressed on bringing peace to the country in the nearest time.

Meanwhile, a number of analysts are said to believe that if the U.S. does not honestly stand by its commitment toward Afghanistan, the situation of country would not be changed.

“The US should have taken serious measures since they signed the security agreement with the Afghan government. If the US wants peace in Afghanistan, it should fulfill its commitments,” Hamed Sultani, political analyst added.

The UN estimates that nearly 20,000 Afghan civilians have been killed and another 50,000 injured since 2009 alone. The United States has spent some $877 billion on the war.

The Trump administration’s recent initiative to seek direct peace talks with the Taliban a first since the start of the war in 2001 highlights that Washington is actively looking for new ways to wind down its involvement in the conflict.