MoFA Considers Doha Meeting Positive Step Toward Direct Talks With Govt

(Last Updated On: July 9, 2019)

Idrees Zaman, Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan on Tuesday said the Doha intra-Afghan meeting was a positive step toward the launch of the direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban insurgent group.

Speaking at the National Peace Symposium in Kabul, the Afghan official welcomed the final declaration of the Doha meeting, saying the time is short and there is a need for the launch of intra-Afghan dialogue to reach a peace deal.

Mr. Zaman further said that if the war in Afghanistan is not ended through direct negotiation between the Afghan government and the Taliban, achievements of the last 18-years will be faced with serious problems.

At the same time, Mohammad Ehsan Zia, the Head of the US Institute of Peace in Afghanistan said that the two sides should not step back from the negotiation in order to reach to a peace deal.

This comes as the Taliban insurgent group is not ready to directly engage in a peace negotiation with the representatives of the Afghan government, calling it a “puppet” regime.