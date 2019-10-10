MoFA Condemns Removal of Afghan Flag by Pakistani Police

(Last Updated On: October 10, 2019)

Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) issued a statement on Thursday protesting the removal of Afghan flag from a property in Peshawar City during an overnight operation by Pakistani police.

According to the statement, hundreds of Pakistani police have raided over Afghan Market in Peshawar City of Pakistan without giving a prior notice to the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar.

Police have disrespected and removed the Afghan flag and proprietorship board from the top of the market that had existed for decades, the statement added.

“The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan condemns the irresponsible move of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police and their insult to the national flag of Afghanistan. Afghanistan expresses its serious protest against this action and Pakistan’s denial regarding the case,” the MoFA statement further said.

Afghanistan claims the long-disputed Afghan Market in Peshawar city is the sole property of the Afghan government but Peshawar High Court has handed over the market to a Pakistani citizen named Shaukat Kashmiri after he filed a case claiming ownership of the market.

“The government of Afghanistan is emphasizing once again that the court has not considered the documents and legal justifications of Afghanistan, during the dispute, due to having political motivations. So, the Afghan judicial institutions is not satisfied with the decision made,” the statement concluded.