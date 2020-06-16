Latest News
MOF unlawfully funds NDC in billions of Afghanis
According to the House of Representatives, the National Development Company (NDC) has legal problems and therefore, the Ministry of Finance shouldn’t have funded it.
Members of the Finance and Budget Commission of the House of Representatives say the MOF has illegally paid billions of Afghanis to the NDC to implement projects.
They emphasize that they will not pass budgets and expenditures that are against the law.
They call the creation and operation of the National Development Company illegal, while the company has started a number of projects worth billions of Afghanis.
They say most projects are run by the company through a single source, which is against the law.
According to a number of members of parliament, the money paid to the company by the MOF is not included in the national budget document.
Ahmad Javid Sapai, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, said, “We witnessed that the MOF granted projects to the NDC from a single source which is an illegal act. In some cases, the projects should be given from a single source where every detail is taken into account.”
The finance ministry called the criticism of the parliament’s finance and budget commission baseless, saying the ministry’s actions were based on a presidential verdict.
The spokesman of MOF said there was no evidence of corruption in the projects.
“We have never done anything in the budget that is against the law. All our activities are in accordance with the law and we will continue to do so,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, MOF spokesperson.
Experts have also expressed concerns over the matter and called on the government to address the legal issues of the National Development Company.
COVID-19
MOPH to enable all hospitals to take samples for Covid-19
The Ministry of Public Health says the test capacity of the samples has reached 2,000 tests per day and efforts are underway to increase it further.
The Acting Minister of Public Health says that in addition to the Afghan-Japan Communicable Disease Hospital and Ali Jinnah Hospitals, two other hospitals have also started taking samples from Coronavirus patients, and the capacity of the Covid-19 tests has now reached 2,000 specimens a day.
“We want to expand our laboratory machines to all hospitals. We will transfer the sampling gears to all hospitals,” said Ahmad Jawad Osmani, Acting Minister of Public Health.
The Ministry of Public Health confirms that there is still no testing capacity for Covid-19 in private hospitals, and the samples taken by these hospitals will be tested for free in government laboratories.
“Private hospitals currently do not have the capacity for testing, they are running samples at central laboratories, and we are diagnosing free of charge,” said Ashiq Khan Saadati, director of the Ministry of Health’s diagnostic services.
Meanwhile, Nasrin Oriakhil, head of the Afghan Medical Council, said, “As monitored, the health services in most hospitals are few and insufficient.”
According to official statistics, 783 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of the Coronavirus in Afghanistan to 26,310.
Reportedly, the number of fatalities in Covid-19 patients in Afghanistan has reached 491 with 13 new registries.
The number of recovered patients has also increased to more than 5,500.
It is worth mentioning that government officials have confirmed that the number of infected and deaths from the Coronavirus is much higher than official figures.
Latest News
Afghanistan, US, Russia hold trilateral meeting on Afghan peace process
The Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar held a trilateral meeting with US Special Peace Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad and Russian Special Representative for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov via video teleconference Monday.
The three countries have reiterated their strong commitment to an Afghan-owned peace process and support for safeguarding Afghanistan’s achievements over the past 19 years, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.
According to the statement, all sides agreed as follow:
- The Russian and the US Governments welcome the Afghan Government’s commitment and progress towards releasing of the Taliban prisoners as a necessary step towards the early start of the intra-Afghan negotiations. The parties call on the Taliban to reciprocate the Afghan Government’s move by releasing all Afghan Government prisoners held by them consistent with their commitment in the Doha Agreement.
- Recognizing the importance of ensuring a positive atmosphere for the impending negotiations, the parties call for a significant reduction in violence as a confidence-building measure. The Afghan Government’s proposal concerning the establishment of a monitoring mechanism for compliance with ‘Reduction in Violence (RiV) measures and to ensure mutual accountability overall through the peace process is a positive contribution.
- The parties welcome the readiness of both sides to the intra-Afghan negotiations for an early start of the negotiations and expect that an initial meeting between the negotiating teams must be held immediately to agree on the agenda and next steps. Consistent with the Doha Agreement, the parties expect that achieving a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire will be included in the agenda of the intra-Afghan negotiations at the outset.
- The parties agree on the importance of regional and international cooperation as key to sustaining the intra-Afghan negotiations and ultimately to the success of the peace process. In this context, the parties call for further consultations through existing or new inclusive regional and international mechanisms aimed at further strengthening regional and international consensus in support of the peace process.
- The parties agree to meet again in this Trilateral format to discuss the progress made in the intra-Afghan negotiation process. The schedule and details of the next meeting are to be determined through diplomatic channels.
On the other hand, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, described the situation in Afghanistan as “challenging” and said, “NATO will continue to adjust our presence in support of the peace process. But for the peace to succeed, the Taliban must live up to their commitments. To reduce violence, break all bonds with Al Qaida and other international terrorist groups, and engage in intra-Afghan talks in good faith.”
Meanwhile, the Afghan government also speaks about the increase in violence by the Taliban.
The US ambassador to NATO, Bailey Hutchison, underlined that the Intra-Afghan talks is expected to put an end to violence, protect human rights, uphold the rule of law and eliminate terrorist shelters forever.
Sources in the Afghan government have said that an agreement has been reached to hold the first round of the Intra-Afghan talks in Doha in the coming days.
The Taliban, however, has said that negotiation with the government depends on the release of all 5,000 prisoners of the group.
It is noteworthy that more than 3,000 Taliban prisoners have been released by the government so far, and the Taliban too, have released nearly 500 government prisoners.
Some 2,000 other Taliban prisoners are set to be released in a week’s time.
Latest News
Man stabs his wife to death – Parwan
A woman was killed by her husband in Parwan province on Monday night, a local official confirmed.
The incident has taken place in the Shinwari district of the province at around 10 p.m. Monday.
Akogul Mohammadi, district governor for Shinwari told Ariana News that a young lady was stabbed by her husband to death.
Mohammadi said that the perpetrator was arrested by the police.
The motive for the murder yet to be determined but Mohammadi said that the man was suffering from mental illness.
MOF unlawfully funds NDC in billions of Afghanis
MOPH to enable all hospitals to take samples for Covid-19
Zerbena: Afghanistan plans to resume commercial flights
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Ambiguity in Intra-Afghan negotiations’ agenda
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Zerbena: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan imposes financial loss
Dr. Ayaz Niazi killed in mosque explosion – Kabul
Ghani-Abdullah agreement repetition of past failed experiences: Taliban
Government approves lockdown gradual exit plan – Kabul
Zerbena: Afghanistan plans to resume commercial flights
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Tahawol: Ambiguity in Intra-Afghan negotiations’ agenda
Coronavirus: Plasma therapy proves effective in Covid-19 patients – Afghanistan
Zerbena: People emphasis on waive for electricity bill less than a thousand AFN
Trending
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Latest News4 days ago
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
- COVID-194 days ago
Convalescent plasma trials begin for COVID-19 treatment – Balkh
- Featured2 days ago
Afghanistan to resume international flights
- Latest News5 days ago
Afghan parliament fails in its one-year performance
- Latest News5 days ago
Khalilzad says intra-Afghan negotiations “must begin immediately”
- Latest News4 days ago
ICC members banned from entering United States
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani: Ceasefire is a key element in advancing the peace process