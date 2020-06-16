MOF unlawfully funds NDC in billions of Afghanis

(Last Updated On: June 16, 2020)

According to the House of Representatives, the National Development Company (NDC) has legal problems and therefore, the Ministry of Finance shouldn’t have funded it.

Members of the Finance and Budget Commission of the House of Representatives say the MOF has illegally paid billions of Afghanis to the NDC to implement projects.

They emphasize that they will not pass budgets and expenditures that are against the law.

They call the creation and operation of the National Development Company illegal, while the company has started a number of projects worth billions of Afghanis.

They say most projects are run by the company through a single source, which is against the law.

According to a number of members of parliament, the money paid to the company by the MOF is not included in the national budget document.

Ahmad Javid Sapai, a member of the Finance and Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, said, “We witnessed that the MOF granted projects to the NDC from a single source which is an illegal act. In some cases, the projects should be given from a single source where every detail is taken into account.”

The finance ministry called the criticism of the parliament’s finance and budget commission baseless, saying the ministry’s actions were based on a presidential verdict.

The spokesman of MOF said there was no evidence of corruption in the projects.

“We have never done anything in the budget that is against the law. All our activities are in accordance with the law and we will continue to do so,” said Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, MOF spokesperson.

Experts have also expressed concerns over the matter and called on the government to address the legal issues of the National Development Company.