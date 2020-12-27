MoF rolls out hi-tech customs security system at two border crossings

(Last Updated On: December 27, 2020)

The Ministry of Finance said Sunday it has installed a new hi-tech security system at the Islam Qala and Hairatan customs departments at the border crossings in Herat and Balkh provinces respectively.

The decision to install the smart system came in the wake of efforts to cut down on customs fraud, officials said.

As part of the system, CCTV cameras have been installed and all vehicles moving through the border crossing are monitored as well as customs offices and clearing rooms.

The ministry said the installation of the systems will create transparency, prevent customs fraud and overweight consignments – which in turn will help cut down on corruption.

The ministry said this system is expected to be rolled out across all custom points across the country in the near future.

Officials said the system includes new digital scales, surveillance cameras and the installation of solar power units to combat the problem of electricity outages.

They said goods are weighed on digital scales which are connected to the ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data) system, which digitally determines the weight of shipments and transmits them to the online Ascyda Customs system.

In addition to providing facilities for commercial shipments, this system measures the weight of the cargo correctly and stops officials from changing the figures manually, officials stated.