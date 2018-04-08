MoF Reacts Against Homayoun’s Claim on National Budget

(Last Updated On: April 08, 2018 8:09 pm)

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has rejected the Parliament first deputy speaker’s claim about the national budget, saying this year’s budget has been processed based on international criteria and without any distinction.

“The national budget is a unite document that approves by the cabinet after comprehensive discussions,” Ajmal Hamid Abdul Rahim Zai, spokesman of MoF said.

The first deputy speaker of the Lower House, Hamayoun Hamayoun in an interview with Ariananews claimed that the MoF’s budget draft for the fiscal year is completely contradictory.

Hamayoun has previously accused the finance minister of changing the national budget draft.

The Lower House approved the national budget for the year 1397 with the majority of votes after long-term bargaining in the last winter season.

Afghanistan’s budget for 2018 (Afghan fiscal year 1397) was approved by the cabinet on 5 November 2017, submitted to the Upper House on 6 November and approved by it on 21 November.