MoF finalizes plan to collect Zakat and Usher

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said on Sunday a plan outlining the collection process of Usher (Islamic tax on certain harvests) and Zakat (Islamic tax on personal income) has been finalized and will be submitted to the council of ministers soon.

Officials said that after the approval of the plan a special board will be established to collect the Usher and Zakat from Afghan citizens.

“Two things are very important to us; first we want to collect it (Usher and Zakat) via a digital system, and second we want to spend it via a regular system based on Sharia laws,” said Ahmad Wali Haqmal, spokesman for the MoF.

Some clerics meanwhile welcomed the IEA’s plan, saying that Zakat and Usher money should be distributed to people who deserve it.

“When the officials collect Zakat from traders, it should reach deserving people, and the process should be transparent. Second, it should be done in coordination with the Ministry of Commerce and Chamber of Commerce, which registers traders’ properties,” said Amanullah Ahmadi, a cleric.

The move however was met by mixed reactions among the public.

One Kabul resident, Ahmad Wais Akbari said: “People’s financial situation should be understood, employment opportunities should be created, salaries should be paid, in this case, everyone is ready, but the current situation is problematic,” said Akbari.

“We accept this but employment opportunities should be created for people, there is a lot of problems,” said Abdul Ghafar, a resident of Balkh.

“We demand the Islamic Emirate to not collect Usher from poor farmers,” said Naqibullah, a farmer in Takhar.

This comes as many investors fled the country after the mid-August takeover by the IEA and Afghans who stayed behind are dealing with a severe economic crisis.