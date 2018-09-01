MoE Plans to Appoint Religious Scholars as Teachers in Schools

(Last Updated On: September 01, 2018 8:28 pm)

The Ministry of Education (MoE) says it has the plan of appointing religious scholars as teachers in schools as a move to tackle illiteracy in the country. A senior advisor at MoE Dasgir Munir said that the plan is being under process and it will be implemented in rural areas of the country where it gets less number of school graduates.

He said the religious scholars would improve primary level students’ literacy and learning skills.

Some school teachers criticized, the Education Ministry over the plan, saying the religious scholars do not have the full capacity of teaching in schools.

“Well-experienced individuals should be appointed to strengthen early grade reading skills of students,” said school teacher Abdullah Sediqi.

“The plan of Education Ministry for appointing religious ulema is incomplete, and it will be failed,” he added.