MoE Confirms Indian Delegation Will Visit Afghanistan Soon

The Ministry of Economy (MoE) says a delegation from India is expected to visit Afghanistan in the near future to talk about economic projects with Afghanistan officials.

According to MoE officials, the projects will be implemented in the fields of agriculture, energy, manufacturing and construction of roads.

The value of projects is estimated up to half of a billion dollars.

“Our main focus in talks with Indian delegation is on implementation infrastructure projects. These projects will be effective for the economy of the country,” Suhrab Bahman, spokesman of MoE said.

In the meantime, officials in the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) considers the role of India essential in the economy of the country and emphasizes that the Afghan government should expand economic ties with India.

“India has always played an important role in economic and infrastructure projects of the country. We demand the government to give more roles for India in the projects,” Jalaluddin Saeed, a member of ACCI added.

Afghan officials stressed that India has assisted and cooperated with Afghanistan in many fields during the past years and these economic cooperation will be continued between the two countries.