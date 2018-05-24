Modi, Putin Agree to Work Together in Afghanistan

India and Russia have agreed to work jointly on possibly a development project in Afghanistan, an Indian newspaper reported Thursday.

The agreement comes during six hours of one-on-one conversation between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi earlier this week.

According to the Indian Express, Modi proposed the idea for the joint project in Afghanistan, which Putin readily accepted.

“Unlike in Wuhan, where Xi had proposed the Afghanistan project, here Modi took the initiative with Russia,” a source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

This also comes after the informal summit in Wuhan, China, where Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping decided to work on a project in Afghanistan after four hours of conversation.