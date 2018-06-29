MoD Warns Taliban to Resume Attacks After End of One-Sided Ceasefire

(Last Updated On: June 29, 2018 6:12 pm)

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) has warned the Taliban group to join the peace process; otherwise they will restart attacks after the government’s one-sided ceasefire ended.

“The one-sided ceasefire of the government will be ended at 12:00 tonight and it is better for Taliban to choose peace instead of war,” Muhammad Radmanish, spokesman of MoD said.

The Taliban group launched its attacks on Afghan security forces after their three day ceasefire ended in the country.

Radmanish noted that the Afghan government was committed to the ceasefire and believes in peace, but if Taliban chooses war, they will be targeted by Afghan air and ground forces.

The government has extended its unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban following an initial truce observed by both sides over the Eid festival period.

President Ashraf Ghani appealed to the militants to follow the government’s lead and enter peace talks.

Ghani has previously made it clear that Afghan security forces “will only stop offensive man oeuvres against Afghan armed Taliban and will continue to target Daesh [IS] and other foreign-backed terrorist organizations and their affiliates”.