MoD to investigate claims of civilian casualties in Kunduz airstrikes

(Last Updated On: September 19, 2020)

The Afghan Ministry of Defense has confirmed security forces targeted a Taliban base in Khan Abad district in Kunduz province on Saturday and said an investigation will be conducted into subsequent reports of civilian casualties.

But the airstrikes were carried out in accordance with “active defense” procedures, the MoD stated.

The ministry said in a statement that “more than 30 Taliban, including two commanders named Qari Abdulrazeq and Mawlawi Abbas, were killed.”

In addition, eight others, including two commanders named Faizani and Qari Ebrahim, were wounded.

Vehicles and a large cache of weapons and ammunition were destroyed in the airstrikes, the statement read.

Initial reports indicated no civilians were harmed in the operation but the MoD stated they were aware of subsequent reports to the contrary.

According to the ministry, these claims will be investigated.

“ANDSF take allegations of civilian harm seriously and these claims will be investigated,” the statement read.

According to Fatima Aziz, a member of parliament who represents Kunduz, there had been two airstrikes.

“The first strike hit the Taliban base but the second one caused civilian casualties as they had gathered at the bombed site.”