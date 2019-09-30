MoD Rejects Reports about Fall of Takhar Districts

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2019)

Afghan ministry of defense rejected reports about fall of Baharak and Khawaja Ghar districts of Takhar to Taliban on Monday.

According to a statement released by the defense ministry, the fighting is continuing between Afghan forces and Taliban militants over control of the districts.

Government forces have inflicted heavy casualties to the Taliban fighters in the province, the statement said.

At least 11 militants were killed in an airstrike conducted in Baharak district on Sunday night, the ministry of defense further said.

Currently, security forces are advancing to clear the districts from the existence of militants, the statement added.

The insurgents are hidden in civilian houses, the statement concluded.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.