MoD Rejects Fall of Bala Murghab District to Taliban

Bala Murghab district of Badghis province has not fallen to the hand of Taliban militants, the Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Earlier today, reports emerged that Taliban militants have captured the police headquarter of Bala Murghab district after two days of fierce fighting.

But later in the day, the Afghan army rejected the report saying, the air forces have bombed the Taliban strongholds in the province and the fighting is still continuing between the two sides over the control of the district.

Both the Afghan army and the Taliban spokesmen claim they have inflicted heavy causality to the other side.

The MoD Spokesman Qais Mangal said that Deputy Defense Minister General Yasin Zia is leading a clearance operation in Bala Murghab and Ab Kamari districts.