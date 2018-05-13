MoD Minister Meets Iranian Military Officials During His Visit to Tehran

(Last Updated On: May 13, 2018 7:06 pm)

At the head of a high ranking defense and military delegation, Afghan Defense Minister Tariq Shah Bahrami travelled to Tehran on Saturday at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart Amir Hatami.

According to a statement released by the Afghan Minister of Defense, Minister Bahrami met the country’s Defense Minister, Chief of Army Staff, Supreme National Security Council, and other officials during his visit o Tehran.

The statement added that the two sides have discussed the expansion of Kabul-Tehran friendly relations, joint efforts in the fight against terrorism and counter-narcotics, and Iran’s cooperation in using Chabahar port for the benefit of Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Defense Minister has emphasized on the importance of the two country’s cooperation for the benefit of peace and stability in the region.

The Afghan delegation is expected to end its three-day visit to Tehran on Monday.