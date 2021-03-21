Latest News
MoD launches operation to arrest militia commander Alipour
Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that they have launched an operation in Wardak province to arrest local militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour, whose fighters shot down an (Mi-17)military helicopter last week.
Some reports in Iran media, citing a source, said Alipour had admitted his men had shot down the helicopter.
However, Alipour implied that the helicopters had been engaged in an operation against his men.
According to the MoD several of Alipour’s men have been killed during the operation so far.
“After the Alipour men targeted our helicopter and martyred our nine military members, the MoD launched an operation to arrest Alipour, and to take revenge of our military members, and to prevent illegal acts,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the MoD.
The MoD did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, Muhammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s senior adviser, said government should not be hasty to use force.
Karim Khalili, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan, also voiced concerns about the Behsud case, adding that a military act will lead to a crisis.
According to Khalili the problem should be addressed peacefully.
On the other hand, some political analysts said that government should take care of civilians during the operations, in order to avoid another catastrophe.
“The Alipour act is not acceptable for people, training one pilot needs more money. Government should act, if Alipour does not surrender himself to government,” said Abdul Sattar Hussaini, an MP.
“Civilians should not be faced with threats. Government should be very carefull during the operation, in order to avoid civilian casualties. Operations must be against the perpetrators,” said Samim Shamsi, a political analyst.
This comes after the helicopter was shot down in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak province. Four crew members and five security force members were killed.
Austin pays surprise visit to Kabul ‘to listen and learn’
President Ashraf Ghani met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Sunday afternoon in Kabul to discuss the Afghanistan situation ahead of a May 1 troop withdrawal deadline.
Austin made an unannounced stop in Kabul after meeting with high-ranking Indian officials including Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the weekend.
In a tweet after meeting Ghani, Austin said he was “very grateful for my time with President Ashraf Ghani today. I came to Afghanistan to listen and learn. This visit has been very helpful for me, and it will inform my participation in the review we are undergoing here” with President Joe Biden on the troop withdrawal review.
According to the Presidential Palace (ARG), both Ghani and Austin expressed their concerns over the increase of violence in the country.
ARG stated that their discussions focused on the need for an enduring and just peace as the main solution for the current situation in Afghanistan, and that Austin said the US is supporting Afghanistan in this respect.
Austin’s visit comes after Biden revealed recently that he’s “in the process” of reaching a verdict on whether to withdraw all U.S. troops on the ground, keep them in the country indefinitely or extend their presence for another six months.
“I’m in the process of making that decision now as to when they’ll leave,” Biden told ABC news in an interview last week.
“The fact is that that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president, the former president, worked out. And so we’re in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision’s going to be — it’s in process now.”
Biden added that a full-scale military pullout “could happen, but it is tough.”
However, the high levels of violence is of major concern to all parties.
In February, Austin said: “Clearly, the violence is too high right now and more progress needs to be made in the Afghan-led negotiations.”
“So I urge all parties to choose the path towards peace. And the violence must decrease now.”
Approximately 3,500 troops are in Afghanistan, which is around 1,000 more than what was disclosed by Pentagon officials, according to the New York Times.
Ghani plants a tree to ring in the new year
As millions of Afghans ushered in a new year Sunday, in the Persian calender, President Ashraf Ghani marked the occasion by planting a tree at the Presidential Palace in Kabul.
Later, Ghani and First Lady Rula Ghani, along with First Vice President Amrullah Saleh visited a Nawroz exhibition of locally produced goods.
In his new year message, Ghani called on the Taliban to stop killing Afghans and not to let “strangers” manipulate them.
“The Taliban have no legitimacy for this war. They are [Taliban] proud that they did not attack the foreign forces, but who gave them the legitimacy to kill their Afghan brothers? It is enough and don’t be the hand tool of strangers,” Ghani said.
Ghani also said the New Year, 1400, would be a year of digitization for Afghanistan.
“Today is a happy day that in the shortest time all our civilian salaries and air and defense will be electronic and will be done by phone,” Ghani said.
“Distribution of electronic IDs distributions has surpassed three million, and Afghanistan will see a major digital boom this year,” Ghani added.
Rula Ghani also said she hopes that the war will end this year.
“I hope that violence and war should stop in the New Year,” said Rula Ghani.
Participants at the expo, who displayed goods and crafts, said that besides other benefits peace will provide economic growth for the country.
Some politicians, meanwhile, voiced concerns about the lack of consensus for peace among politicians and government.
“From the president to low ranking officials should be united and represent Afghans, without this peace talks is waste of time,” said Noorulhaq Olumi, a politician.
“I am optimistic but still there are some issues that concern me. The lack of unity among Afghan leaders has led to us not having a comprehensive plan for peace,” said Zabihullah Mojadidi, another politician.
This comes after security forces from Takhar province said Sunday that Taliban fighters carried out the first attack of the New Year – in Dasht-e-Qala district.
Khalil Asir, a police spokesman, said the Taliban carried out a series of attacks on the Dasht-e-Qala district center before noon today, which were pushed back after several hours of fighting. No casualties were reported.
Taliban hands US it’s plan to “reduce violence”
The Taliban has reportedly handed over a plan to the US on the reduction of violence, sources said.
The Taliban’s political office in Doha says the plan calls on all parties to reduce their military operations; however, according to the office, contrary to the Taliban’s claims, the plan has not been finalized and no agreement has been reached. According to the Taliban, this is not a ceasefire plan.
Last year [1399] year was marred by violence and conflict; but for 1400, efforts are underway to prevent an escalation in violence in Afghanistan.
The comes after Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, also known as the Troika, on Thursday called on the Taliban to not pursue a Spring offensive and said they do not support the restoration of an Islamic Emirate.
“It is possible that a new plan has been made between the United States and the Taliban, which may be to reduce violence across Afghanistan,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
At the same time, the Afghan government says it will not announce spring operations and their military operations will depend on the Taliban’s actions.
“If the Taliban want to choose war, it will be a big mistake and they will pay a very high price for it,” said Rouhullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the ministry of defense.
However, Afghanistan, the region and the world want to accelerate the peace process and reduce violence; but so far efforts have not been able to reduce the flames of war in the country.
Turkey prepares to host Afghan peace talks in early April; a meeting that is expected to lead to a political agreement between Afghans on the one hand and to reduce violence in Afghanistan on the other.
