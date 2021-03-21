MoD launches operation to arrest militia commander Alipour

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2021)

Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday that they have launched an operation in Wardak province to arrest local militia commander Abdul Ghani Alipour, whose fighters shot down an (Mi-17)military helicopter last week.

Some reports in Iran media, citing a source, said Alipour had admitted his men had shot down the helicopter.

However, Alipour implied that the helicopters had been engaged in an operation against his men.

According to the MoD several of Alipour’s men have been killed during the operation so far.

“After the Alipour men targeted our helicopter and martyred our nine military members, the MoD launched an operation to arrest Alipour, and to take revenge of our military members, and to prevent illegal acts,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the MoD.

The MoD did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Mohaqiq, President Ashraf Ghani’s senior adviser, said government should not be hasty to use force.

Karim Khalili, leader of the Hezb-e Wahdat Islami Afghanistan, also voiced concerns about the Behsud case, adding that a military act will lead to a crisis.

According to Khalili the problem should be addressed peacefully.

On the other hand, some political analysts said that government should take care of civilians during the operations, in order to avoid another catastrophe.

“The Alipour act is not acceptable for people, training one pilot needs more money. Government should act, if Alipour does not surrender himself to government,” said Abdul Sattar Hussaini, an MP.

“Civilians should not be faced with threats. Government should be very carefull during the operation, in order to avoid civilian casualties. Operations must be against the perpetrators,” said Samim Shamsi, a political analyst.

This comes after the helicopter was shot down in Behsud district of Maidan Wardak province. Four crew members and five security force members were killed.