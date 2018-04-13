MoD Intensifies Focus on Air Operations This Year

(Last Updated On: April 13, 2018 3:25 pm)

Afghan security forces are increasing air operations in all across the country and will step up attacks on the oppositions’ hideouts in the current war season, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) said.

“Security forces conduct at least 4 to 5 air operations on the enemies’ safe havens every day,” Muhammad Radmanish, spokesman of MoD said.

A number of Parliament Members also praised security forces’ efforts, saying the increase of air operations is the effective way to suppress the insurgents.

The U.S. deployed the largest conventional bomb it has ever used in combat on 13 April last year, striking a complex of tunnels and bunkers used by IS militants in Achin district in Nangarhar province.

After the bombing, U.S. and Afghan forces conducted clearing operations and airstrikes in the area and assessed the damage.

More than 90 Islamic State militants were killed when the US military dropped an 11-ton bomb.